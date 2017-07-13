Our technology and teams are built to create incredible experiences for parents, athletes and fans. Together with Ripken Baseball, we are thrilled to build a world-class experience in the baseball world.

SportsEngine, a division of NBC Sports Group, today announced the launch of the Ripken Baseball mobile application and website redesign to optimize digital operations for the thousands of athletes and coaches Ripken Baseball hosts annually at its tournaments, camps and clinics.

Compatible with both iOS and Android devices, the Ripken Baseball mobile application allows users to follow real-time scores, standings and results of games; access to team schedules; tournament news with push notifications; photo and video sharing; planning capabilities with access to event and activity itineraries; and the ability to connect with other users through the Ripken Baseball social stream.

Using SportsEngine’s market-leading technology, Ripken Baseball will utilize Registration and People360 to manage and simplify the registration process for the 45,000 athletes and coaches Ripken Baseball hosts annually at its tournaments at The Ripken Experience baseball and softball complexes located in Maryland, South Carolina and Tennessee. The redesigned website is managed using Sitebuilder, an easy-to-use sports content management system.

“It’s exciting when our mission and values completely align with an organization as they do with Ripken Baseball,” said Travis Shives, Vice President of Sports at SportsEngine. “Our technology and teams are built to create incredible experiences for parents, athletes and fans. Together with Ripken Baseball, we are thrilled to build a world-class experience in the baseball world.”

“The unveiling of our user-friendly mobile application and enhanced website are major steps in the evolution of Ripken Baseball both as a brand and a front-runner in the ever-improving digital landscape surrounding youth sports,” said John Bramlette, Executive Vice President of Amateur Baseball, Ripken Baseball. “Our players, coaches and teams along with their families and friends, will now have access to the latest resources and tournament updates. This initiative is reflective of our mission to innovate and provide the best possible experience for all players.”

The Ripken Experience complexes provide best in class tournament, spring training, and collegiate summer league experiences to a wide range of age groups and ability levels, as well as family destination options beyond the ball field. Each complex features state-of-the-art playing fields with designs mimicking iconic and historic professional ballparks throughout the country.

Visit http://www.RipkenBaseball.com for more information on tournaments, camps and clinics and to download the Ripken Baseball mobile application.

About SportsEngine

Helping the world play smarter and live more, SportsEngine, Inc., an NBC Sports Group company, is the leading provider of Sport Life Management mobile applications for coaches, parents, and athletes and Sports Relationship Management tools for governing bodies, leagues, clubs, associations and events. SportsEngine, Inc. powers over 650,000 teams, leagues, and clubs, helping them manage, connect, and communicate with a diverse range of stakeholders, including athletes, parents, administrators, coaches, referees, scouts, volunteers, fans, journalists, and sponsors. Founded in 2008, SportsEngine, Inc. is based in Minneapolis, MN. For more information, please visit http://www.sportsengine.com/solutions; like the company on Facebook at Facebook.com/sportsengine; or follow SportsEngine on Twitter at twitter.com/@sportsengine.

About Ripken Baseball

The mission of Ripken Baseball is to inspire athletes through remarkable experiences, the Ripken Way. Ripken Baseball continues to innovate the game through on-site tournaments, camps and clinics hosted at their state-of-the-art baseball and softball facilities - The Ripken Experience Aberdeen Powered By Under Armour in Maryland, The Ripken Experience Myrtle Beach in South Carolina and The Ripken Experience Pigeon Forge in Tennessee. For more information, visit http://www.RipkenBaseball.com and follow @RipkenBaseball on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.