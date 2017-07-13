Center for Autism and Related Disorders (CARD) announced today that it will team up with Major League Baseball 's New York Mets to host Autism Awareness Night as the Mets play the Colorado Rockies on Saturday, July 15. The event is one of many sponsored by CARD in its local communities to raise awareness for autism treatment.

“We love giving our local autism community the opportunity to experience such a fun event," said Jovanni Guzman, operations manager at CARD Manhattan. "In addition to giving families affected by autism a chance to watch a good game, we are raising awareness of treatment options that are valuable to the community."

The game takes place Saturday, July 15, with the first pitch scheduled for 7:10pm. CARD guests will be recognized on the field along with the team during the National Anthem. To find out more and buy tickets for $22 with CARD discount, please contact Lou Gadaleta at (718) 803-4015.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) estimates that one in every 68 children in the U.S. is diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder (ASD), with one in 42 boys and one in 189 girls diagnosed. These 2014 figures represent a 30 percent increase since 2008. As the prevalence of ASD has increased, services for individuals with ASD have not always kept pace with demand. As a result, families affected by ASD may encounter challenges when trying to access quality treatment. The increase in autism diagnoses and the lack of resources available to families in many communities leave parents struggling to access the services that are crucial to their child’s development.

CARD strives to meet the growing need for services by continuously opening new offices throughout the country to provide top-quality ABA therapy across all populations. As a result of its unprecedented growth, CARD is hiring entry-level and experienced clinicians and administrative staff at many of its locations. To explore a rewarding career in the field of autism treatment, visit http://www.centerforautismjobs.com.

About Center for Autism and Related Disorders (CARD)

CARD treats individuals of all ages who are diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder (ASD) at treatment centers around the globe. CARD was founded in 1990 by leading autism expert and clinical psychologist Doreen Granpeesheh, PhD, BCBA-D. CARD treats individuals with ASD using the principles of applied behavior analysis (ABA), which is empirically proven to be the most effective method for treating individuals with ASD and recommended by the American Academy of Pediatrics and the US Surgeon General. For more information, visit http://www.centerforautism.com or call (855) 345-2273.

