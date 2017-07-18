The Truth About Israel Gala This is time to stand for something - or you'll fall for anything.

The ‘Truth about Israel Gala’ remembers the 45th Anniversary of the 1972 Olympics’ Massacre in Munich. The Gala is scheduled to be held at the Boca Raton Resort & Club, 501 E. Camino Real, Boca Raton, FL 33432 on August 30th, 2017 from 6:30pm – 9:30pm. Sponsorship opportunities and tickets are available on the Gala’s website and all charitable contributions are tax deductible.

The event will include a 4-course sit-down dinner, a performance by Michael Israel, a world-renowned performance artist, followed by a live art auction. The Honorable speakers will include Danny Ayalon (founder of the Truth About Israel), Congressman Brian Mast (awarded the Bronze Star, Purple Heart, Defense Meritorious Service Medal and the Army Commendation Medal for serving in the Israel Defense Forces), Congressman Ron DeSantis (awarded the Bronze Star Medal & the Iraq Campaign Medal for services in Guantanamo Bay and a member of Seal Team One in Iraq), Congresswoman Claudia Tenney, a strong voice in Washington for Israel & our veterans, and Mark “The Shark” Spitz (the Jewish Olympic hero who won 7 gold medals in that Olympics. On that fateful day 45 years ago, Black September, the PLO terrorist group, took Israeli Olympic athletes in hostage in Munich & then executed them.

Spokesperson and passionate advocate of change and peace, Steven M. Alembik, stated ‘We have been under attack for centuries. Anti-Semitism, ignorance, and hate permeate the landscape - radical Islamic fundamentalists want all of us to perish from Earth – this is the right time to CELEBRATE who and what we are. This is time to stand for something - or you'll fall for anything.’

For complete information, please visit: http://www.truthaboutisraelgala.org

Event Topics

The honorable speakers will educate guests about the 1972 Munich Massacre, when 6 PLO terrorists massacred 11 Israeli Olympic athletes. The speakers will discuss the core values of the State of Israel and highlight fundamental rights of the Jewish people.

About the Organizer and Charity

The Truth About Israel is a non-profit organization founded by Danny Ayalon who has 25 years of experience in serving at the forefront of Israeli public diplomacy and foreign affairs. His work has been translated into 12 languages. The Truth about Israel aims to advocate for the rights of the Jewish people, and to educate people about the Israeli state. The organization operates with the aim of educating and training the public regarding Israel and the Jewish people.

Steven M. Alembik, founder of SMA Communications, has been politically active for decades. His long and colorful history in Washington has enabled SMA to establish long lasting relationships and provide geo-targeted voter data to the largest advocacy and online political agencies in the country. SMA currently houses and maintains the United States Voter Files, US Veterans by Branch of Service, Active Military Personnel and US Donor Files.