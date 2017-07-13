JOINGO Announces Casino Marketing & Technology Conference Mobile App

“We are tremendously proud to have had the opportunity to create this app for the Casino Marketing & Technology Conference alongside BNP Media & Casino Journal,” said Steve Boyle, CEO of JOINGO.

The release of the Casino Marketing & Technology Conference app marks the company’s first foray into mobile app development outside the casino operator vertical.

The Casino Marketing & Technology Conference mobile application has several unique features including My Network, which allows the conference attendee to log into the app and view their registration information, and scan others’ conference badges into their mobile contact list using the app’s built-in scanner. The app also has an interactive, real-time floor plan of the show floor and the ability for attendees to view, search for, and add conference events to their list of favorites.

“We are tremendously proud to have had the opportunity to create this app for the Casino Marketing & Technology Conference alongside BNP Media & Casino Journal,” said Steve Boyle, CEO of JOINGO. “We’re very pleased with the finished product, and are confident it will enhance the attendee experience, making it convenient for industry professionals to find information and connect with one another at the show.”

The Casino Marketing Technology Conference, produced by Casino Journal, is a hard-hitting, senior-level conference that addresses marketing challenges across all facets of the gaming industry. The conference will take place July 18-20, 2017 at Bally's Las Vegas Hotel & Casino. JOINGO is exhibiting at this year's conference in Booth 119.

The Casino Marketing & Technology Conference mobile app is now available on Apple App Store and Android Google Play.

About JOINGO®

JOINGO is a leading-edge mobile technology company based in San Jose, CA with offices in Las Vegas. JOINGO’s patented technology targets players’ smartphones and tablets using the latest in mobile applications, location-based marketing, gamifIcation and more. JOINGO allows casino brands to reach mobile users with highly personalized and interactive mobile marketing campaigns that drive increased reach, loyalty, and revenue. For more, visit http://www.joingo.com.

Media Contact:

Danielle Parsons

Director of Partnership Development

JOINGO

http://www.joingo.com

1-888-400-5085