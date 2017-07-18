New Metal and X-Ray Dectable Seals & Gaskets from IMI

Industrial Magnetics, Inc.(IMI) now offers Metal Detectable(MD) and X-Ray Inspectable(XRI) seal and gasket options on their magnetic separation equipment for gravity-fed and pneumatic line conveying applications.

The new seal and gasket options protect against elastomeric contamination in the processing line and subsequent product recalls, downtime and waste. Component parts can degrade over time and due to low conductivity, standard elastomeric material is often missed by even the strongest detection systems. The new offerings include the Detectomer® line of Buna seals and Silicone gaskets, and Ensinger’s Hydex seals, which all contain a select additive that can be spotted by metal detectors, X-Ray systems, Optical scanners, as well as captured by magnetic separators.

Available for IMI’s products with 1” & 3” OD magnetic circuit configurations, the seals and gaskets are certified food-grade compliant, meeting the FDA Code of federal regulations for food safety. Additionally, they comply with the recommendations set forth in the Food Safety Modernization Act(FSMA) and the principles of Hazard Analysis and Critical Control Points (HACCP).

Customers with existing magnetic separation equipment who wish to upgrade to the new MD/XRI seals & gaskets may also purchase a retrofit kit for their unit by contacting an IMI product specialist at 888.582.0821.