Katzenworld Presents Latest Guide on How to Make a New Cat Feel at Home

Share Article

In this latest guide Katzenworld looks at making a new cat feel at home in their new forever home.

News Image
If you get the basics right, a new cat will settle in much quicker.

Past News Releases

RSS

(PRWEB UK)

Popular online magazine Katzenworld is looking at how cat guardians can make a cat feel at home.

Many new prospect cat guardians wonder how they can make their future forever cat feel at home when they first arrive.

In this guide of Katzenworld's cat health and advice section the team of Katzenworld lays out the basics of ensuring that a new feline will feel right at home after being adopted.

About Katzenworld:

Katzenworld is an online cat magazine working on providing cat owners and cat lovers with their number one source for:

  • Insight on cat care
  • Top cat events
  • Cat Cafes
  • Cat products

Share article on social media or email:

View article via:

Pdf Print

Contact Author

Marc-Andre Runcie-Unger
Katzenworld Ltd
+44 7969738331
Email >

Marc-Andre Runcie-Unger
Katzenworld Ltd
+44(0)7969738331
Email >
@KatzenworldBlog
since: 05/2014
Follow >
Katzenworld Online Shop
since: 08/2015
Like >
Katzenworld LTD

Follow us on
Visit website

Media