Popular online magazine Katzenworld is looking at how cat guardians can make a cat feel at home.

Many new prospect cat guardians wonder how they can make their future forever cat feel at home when they first arrive.

In this guide of Katzenworld's cat health and advice section the team of Katzenworld lays out the basics of ensuring that a new feline will feel right at home after being adopted.

About Katzenworld:

Katzenworld is an online cat magazine working on providing cat owners and cat lovers with their number one source for:

