WallyPark Announces Smart Mobile App

WallyPark is “putting airport parking in your hand,” as announced today at the 2017 Global Business Travel Association Annual Convention. Launching in fall 2017, the app will allow users to reserve airport parking in eleven cities, access their loyalty account, modify reservations, track shuttles, apply promotional codes, sync their corporate and Concur discounted rates and add optional services like car washes and oil changes depending on location.

“We’ve been listening to our customers and have been working to develop a user-friendly app to put the power of convenient, reliable airport parking in the palm of their hand,” said Ashley Williams, Director of Corporate Integration & Channel Development for WallyPark, “We wanted to give people an easy way to book airport parking and services from their mobile device, so they can forget about airport parking and focus on what really matters.”

Future enhancements will also include Groupon integration, electronic valet ticketing, in-app driver ratings/tipping and geo-tracking in coordination with push notifications to help guide the user during their WallyPark journey.

About WallyPark

WallyPark is a premier off-airport parking provider, with 18 locations serving travelers at 11 U.S. airports: Los Angeles, San Diego, Seattle, Denver, Chicago, Milwaukee, Philadelphia, Newark, Atlanta, Orlando and Jacksonville. WallyPark operates in the travel space, providing convenient, hassle-free parking with complimentary shuttle service to and from airport terminals. http://www.wallypark.com