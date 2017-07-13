Center for Global Policy Solutions Hosts Women’s Wealth & Health Equity Summit

Allies for Reaching Community Health Equity (ARCHE), an initiative of the Center for Global Policy Solutions (CGPS), is hosting the Women’s Wealth & Health Equity Summit, a two-day event where over 150 experts, practitioners, and advocates from around the country will convene to address health and wealth inequities affecting women and families. This Summit will examine the consequences of these inequities, placing a particular focus on women of color as well as other disadvantaged groups.

On Tuesday, July 18, industry experts will explore the impacts of social determinants such as poverty and housing on the health and economic well-being of families and communities. The keynote speaker will be Dr. Leana Wen, Public Health Commissioner of Baltimore.

On Wednesday, July 19, experts will explore community and business solutions to advance women’s wealth and close the pay gap. The keynote speaker will be Julianne Malveaux, PhD, labor economist and author.

By raising awareness of the causes and consequences of wealth disparities experienced by women, ARCHE hopes to expand understanding of the impact of these inequities on the health and well-being of children, families and communities. A full Summit agenda can be found here.

WHAT:

Women’s Wealth & Health Equity Summit

WHO:



Allies for Reaching Community Health Equality

Leana Wen, MD, MSc, Public Health Commissioner, City of Baltimore

Julianne Malveaux, PhD, Labor Economist, Author, and Commentator

Maya Rockeymoore, PhD, President & CEO, Center for Global Policy Solutions

WHEN:

Tuesday, July 18, 2017, 2–8 p.m.

Wednesday, July 19, 2017, 9 a.m.–4:45 p.m.

WHERE:

Gaylord National Resort

201 Waterfront St.

Oxon Hill, MD 20745

FEATURED SPEAKERS AND PANELISTS:

Tuesday, July 18

Opening Remarks and Premiere, “Why Does the Gender Wealth Gap Matter for Health?” Video, 3 p.m.

Maya Rockeymoore, PhD, President & CEO, Center for Global Policy Solutions

Health Equity: Understanding the Social Determinants, 3:20 p.m.



Judy Lubin, PhD, MPH, Director, Allies for Reaching Community Health Equity, Center for Global Policy Solutions (moderator)

Sade Adeeyo, MA, Research Associate II, ‎Metropolitan Housing and Communities Policy Center, Urban Institute

Rear Admiral Susan J. Blumenthal, MD, MPA, Former U.S. Assistant Surgeon General

Marjorie Innocent, PhD, Senior Director of Health Programs, NAACP

Renske Lynde, MPP, Cofounder & Managing Director, Food System 6 Accelerator

Keynote Address, 6 p.m.

Leana Wen, MD, MSc, Public Health Commissioner, City of Baltimore

Wednesday, July 18

Opening Remarks, 9 a.m.

Maya Rockeymoore, PhD, President & CEO, Center for Global Policy Solutions

Building Stability for Women Who Work, 9:20 a.m.



Cat Goughnour, MSc, Senior Program Manager, Racial Wealth Divide Initiative, Prosperity Now (moderator)

Ursula Mead, MA, CEO and Founder, InHerSight

Paolo Narciso, PhD, EdD, Director, Income Security, AARP Foundation

Shaunna Thomas, President and Co-founder, Ultraviolet

Keynote Address, 10:30 a.m.

Julianne Malveaux, PhD, Labor Economist, Author, and Commentator

Equity: The Business Imperative, 2 p.m.



Liz Maxwell, Product Manager, SOCAP 365, MissionHub (moderator)

Jamillah Hoy-Rosas, MPH, RD, CDE, Director of Health Coaching & Clinical Partnerships, City Health Works

David Levine, Cofounder, President and CEO, American Sustainable Business Council

Teófilo Reyes, Research Director, Restaurant Opportunities Centers United

Thinking Intersectionally and Across Silos, 3:15 p.m.



Regina Davis Moss, Associate Executive Director, PhD, MPH, MCHES, American Public Health Association (moderator)

Sylvia Castillo, Deputy Director, The Praxis Project

Miriam Rollin, JD, Former Vice President and COO, Council for a Strong America

Tenya Steele, Director of Environmental Health, WE ACT for Environmental Justice

Reflections and Closing Remarks, 4:15 p.m.

Judy Lubin, PhD, Director, Allies for Reaching Community Health Equity, Center for Global Policy Solutions

Allies for Reaching Community Health Equity (ARCHE), an initiative of the Center for Global Policy Solutions aims to strengthen the skills and capacity of practitioners, community leaders and policymakers to combat disparities by race, gender, geography, and income while building a culture that supports healthier people, families and communities. ARCHE is supported by the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation.