Fundraiser at Helotes Festival Association Benefits Local Family

The Helotes Festival Association and the Helotes Community have partnered together to host a fundraiser Saturday, July 22nd from 12 pm to 8 pm at the Helotes Cornyval Grounds for a local man fighting cancer. Proceeds will be used to benefit Stewart Adair and his family. The family has requested that a small portion go to the Hirshberg Foundation for Pancreatic Cancer.

The event will raise money through admission to enjoy a live and silent auction. BBQ plates will be on sale for $10 in addition to beer and beverages. Three live bands will be performing as well as a Zumba & Cardio Mashup class courtesy of Lion's Den and D movement. The South Texas Blood & Tissue Center will have their van on site for people to donate blood. And, for the kids, there will be a bounce house, face painting and other fun activities.

The auction items include (3) beach getaway vacations, several hunting and fishing excursions, a suite for the Silver Stars game, (2) NFL tickets, an autographed baseball from Roger Clements, an autographed guitar from Client Black, an authentic Picasso numbered lithograph, truck accessories and much, much more. The silent auction closes at 7 pm and the live auction begins at 7 pm. There will be a truck show featuring truck accessories, and the live band lineup includes Brian Black, brother of country singer Clint Black, the Tony Rodriguez Band and Felix Truvere. Music will start at noon.

Long time Helotes resident and community benefactor Stewart Adair and his family are battling cancer and in need of financial assistance. He is a long-time supporter of the community and a big proponent of supporting the annual Turkeys for Troops event at Toyota of Boerne that benefits military personnel and their families.

The event on July 22nd hopes to raise several thousands of dollars through donations and the family’s GoFundMe page “No One Fights Alone Stay Strong Stewart” – http://www.gofundme.com/stay-strong-stewart

The Helotes Cornyval Grounds is located at 12210 Leslie Road in Helotes. For more information about this event visit the Facebook page “No One Fights Alone Stay Strong Stewart”.

