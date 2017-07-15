Whitney-John Stuart Named Commissioner of The World Karaoke Tour

World Karaoke Tour LLC, a division of Beverly Hills-based SuperBox, Inc. (OTC: SBOX), today announced that Whitney-John Stuart has been named Commissioner of the WKT.

Mr. Stuart comes to World Karaoke Tour with over 30 years in the entertainment industry. He is a classically trained, multi-award winning singer who has performed around the world. Mr. Stuart has a proven track record of elevating businesses with innovative marketing, branding and entrepreneurship.

“I am truly honored to accept this position,” says Stuart. “My professional life has been marked by my passion for helping singers reach their full potential and my passion for building businesses. It’s a dream come true to be able to combine these on behalf of the WKT.”

For more information, please visit http://www.worldkaraoketour.com

About the World Karaoke Tour:

The World Karaoke Tour (worldkaraoketour.com) is the 1st ever world circuit for competitive singing. Performers from around the world battle for prestigious titles and WKT Ranking points at local, national, international and online tournaments. WKT is committed to family friendly entertainment through its live events, digital media and publishing platforms. The company is headquartered in Beverly Hills, California with offices in Vancouver, Canada and Singapore.

About SuperBox, Inc.

SuperBox, Inc. is a diversified, multi-national holding company with divisions in Environmental Services, Automotive, Technology, Security & Entertainment. The company is based in Beverly Hills, CA with offices in Vancouver, Canada. SuperBox, Inc. is publicly traded over-the-counter under the ticker symbol SBOX.

To learn more please visit http://www.superbox.net

Forward-Looking Statement:

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (the "ACT"). In particular, when used in the preceding discussion, the words "plan," "confident that," "believe," "expect," "intend to" and similar conditional expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements within the meaning of the ACT and are subject to risks and uncertainties, and actual results could differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, market conditions, competitive factors, the ability to successfully complete additional financings and other risks.

Media Contact:

SuperBox, Inc.

Russell Stuart, CEO

Tel: 424-245-8851

Email: ir(at)superbox(dot)net