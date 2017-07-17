Keith Dean has Earned the Certified Business Intermediary Designation

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Hodnett Cooper Real Estate is pleased to announce that Keith Dean, an Associate Broker with the company, has earned the coveted CBI (Certified Business Intermediary) designation.

Keith has received extensive training and education in the business brokerage field through the International Business Brokers Association (IBBA) to garner this title. This designation is held by fewer than 450 brokers internationally, and Keith Dean is one of only 14 brokers in the state of Georgia to have been awarded the CBI.

“Keith is an experienced and dedicated broker with our company. Earning this prestigious designation shows our clients how committed he is to being the most knowledgeable he can be,” shares Pat Cooper, President and Broker of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Hodnett Cooper Real Estate.

A CBI offers clients the most experienced professional representation available during the process of selling or buying a business. It is a designation earned through IBBA, the largest international non-profit association operating exclusively for people and firms engaged in business brokerage and mergers and acquisitions.

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Hodnett Cooper Real Estate, which is independently owned and operated, is a member of the Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices brokerage network, operated by HSF Affiliates LLC.

About Keith Dean, CBI

Business broker, Keith Dean, operates Golden Isles Business Brokers serving the needs of business sellers and buyers in the coastal region of Georgia. He holds a Georgia Real Estate Brokers license, and is affiliated as an Associate Broker with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Hodnett Cooper Real Estate. To learn more about Keith, visit http://www.goldenislesbiz.com.

About Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Hodnett Cooper Real Estate

Hodnett Cooper Real Estate is a family-owned and operated company with three offices throughout the Golden Isles offering a full range of real estate services including real estate sales, residential rentals, property management and commercial sales. The brokerage is the premier real estate company in southeast coastal Georgia with a professional and diverse team of agents.

Visit http://www.BHHSHodnettCooper.com.

About Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices, based in Irvine, CA, is a brand-new real estate brokerage network built for a new era in residential real estate. The network, among the few organizations entrusted to use the world-renowned Berkshire Hathaway name, brings to the real estate market a definitive mark of trust, integrity, stability and longevity.

About HSF Affiliates LLC

Irvine, CA-based HSF Affiliates LLC operates Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices, Prudential Real Estate and Real Living Real Estate franchise networks. The company is a joint venture of which HomeServices of America, Inc., the nation’s second-largest, full-service residential brokerage firm, is a majority owner. HomeServices of America is an affiliate of world-renowned Berkshire Hathaway Inc.