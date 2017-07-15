Leak-Proof PTFE Cuvette Stoppers Invented by FireflySci

FireflySci Type 21 Cuvette with Advanced Stopper

Cuvette manufacturer FireflySci has been making many products for the spectroscopy field for over 5 years. During this time, the people at FFS have learned that their biggest asset was their amazing customer base. Through listening and learning from their customers, engineers at FFS are able to launch new products to meet the changing needs of scientists at a rapid pace.

For decades, scientists from around the globe have been looking for an economical cuvette that can provide an airtight seal. Their needs have been met by trying out different cuvettes with different sealing methods. The sealing methods are PTFE cover, PTFE stopper, glass/quartz caps, and screw caps. Given these options, the clear airtight winner would be a screw cap cuvette. The only downside to these cuvettes is that they are expensive to manufacture.

The latest innovation by FireflySci’s R&D department solves this problem by using a PTFE stopper that seals tighter than a screw cap with a septa seal. The new PTFE stopper was pressure tested against a FFS Type 41UV10 screw cap cuvette and when the screw cap cell began to leak, the PTFE stoppered cell was holding strong. This was a great moment for all present as now FFS can offer an airtight cuvette for less than $120.

Another great benefit for existing FireflySci cuvette users is that they can upgrade to the advanced stoppers for their Type 21 and Type 21FL 10 mm cuvettes. The new stoppers are being sold for a small price tag of $15 each. A pretty amazing deal for scientists who want to get a true hermetic seal.

The researchers at FFS were not able to release the details about how these new stoppers work. The only details that they released was that their chemists were able to modify the PTFE material to make it softer and more flexible. The flexible material molds perfectly to any surface and provides a beautiful airtight seal each and every time.

One major market that the FFS market researchers are targeting with this new stopper is the spectrophotometer calibration field. For small labs who make their own calibration standards, using these new stoppers is the safest and easiest way to seal chemicals without fear of leaking. A user can permanently glue the new stopper in place making a calibration standard that is permanently sealed and safe for lab use.

Researchers who want to test out these new advanced stoppers can visit http://www.fireflysci.com to find out more details.