Family Firm Institute

The Family Firm Institute (FFI) has announced the recipients of the 2017 Academic Awards and Family Business Review (FBR) Awards. These awards will be presented at the Chicago Conference Gala Dinner at the Art Institute of Chicago on Friday evening, October 27.

Academic Awards

Best Doctoral Dissertation: This award is given annually to encourage and recognize outstanding academic achievement in the field of family business study.

Hanqing Fang of the Missouri University of Science and Technology for Strategic Persistence, Dominant Strategy and Firm Performance in Publicly Traded Family Firms

David Jiang of Georgia Southern University for The Family Ties That Bind: Essays That Examine and Extend the Microfoundations of Socioemotional Wealth Theory.

Go here to see a complete list of Best Doctoral Dissertation Award recipients.

Best Unpublished Research Paper: This award is presented annually on any topics of relevance to the understanding and appreciation of family firms and/or family firm advisors.

Patricio Duran of Universidad Adolfo Ibáñez, Pascual Berrone of IESE Business School, Luis Gomez-Mejia of Arizona State University, Pursey Heugens of Erasmus University Rotterdam, Tatiana Kostova of the University of South Carolina, and Marc van Essen of the University of South Carolina for their paper, The Family-Legitimizing Environment: A key determinant of family-controlled firms' prevalence, strategy, and profitability.

Honorable Mention:

Marjan Houshmand of the University of Hawaii at Mãnoa, and Marc-David Seidel and Dennis Ma of the University of British Columbia, for their paper, Overcoming Time Compression Diseconomies of Organizational Emergence Through Family Business Work.

Go here to see a complete list of Best Unpublished Research Paper recipients.

Family Business Review (FBR) Awards

Family Business Review, FFI’s quarterly journal, is the first scholarly publication in the world devoted exclusively to exploring the dynamics of family-controlled enterprise of all sizes.

Best Article:

This award recognizes the best article published in FBR in the previous calendar year.

Olivier Meier of University Paris Est and Guillaume Schier of ESSCA School of Management for their article, “The Early Succession Stage of a Family Firm: Exploring the role of agency rationales and stewardship attitudes.”

Honorable Mention:

Alfredo De Massis of the Free University of Bozen-Bolzano, Josip Kotlar of Lancaster University, Frederico Frattini of Politecnico di Milano, Jim Chrisman of Mississippi State University, and Mattias Nordqvist of Jönköping International Business School for their article, “Family Governance at Work: Organizing for new product development in family SMEs.”

Go here to see a complete list of FBR Best Article Award recipients.

Outstanding Reviewer: This award is given to the reviewer who has excelled in their reviewing for FBR, highlighting the importance of reviewers in the development and publication of scholarly research.

Josip Kotlar of Lancaster University

Awards for Excellent Reviewers:

Giovanna Campopiano, Witten-Herdecke University; Joshua Daspit, Mississippi State University; Robert Evert, US Air Force Academy; Kristen Madison, Mississippi State University; Aaron McKenny, University of Central Florida; Evelyn Micelotta, University of New Mexico; and John Perry, Wichita State University.

Go here to see a complete list of FBR Outstanding Reviewer Award recipients.

About the Family Firm Institute

FFI’s mission is to be the most influential global network of thought-leaders in the field of family enterprise. We provide research-based learning and relevant tools for advisors and consultants, academics and family enterprise members to drive success.

Professionals, educators and researchers, as well as family enterprise members from nearly 80 countries across the globe, belong to FFI. Together they create the oldest and most prestigious multidisciplinary professional association for family enterprise in the world.