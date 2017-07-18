Ocean Ridge Developer Responds To Lawsuit

Mark Saunders, manager of the development company that is the plaintiff in an ongoing lawsuit with the defendant, Ocean Ridge Plantation Masters Association, responded today to queries about the lawsuit. “We have always had a cordial and productive working relationship with the Association, which is one of many reasons that Ocean Ridge Plantation® has thrived,” Saunders said.

According to court documents of the pending lawsuit filed in Superior Court of Brunswick County, NC (16 CVS 2340), the issue began in 2010, when the governance of the Association was turned totally over to board members elected by the property owners. The recorded protective covenants that had been in place for decades called for the Developer to be exempt from property assessments, and the Developer’s funding obligation to the Association to end, which is consistent with North Carolina law applicable to property owner associations. The Developer continued to be billed for assessments on lots it owned, resulting in overpayment.



Court documents further allege that in an attempt to reach an amicable resolution, the Developer reached out to Association board members when the administrative issue was recognized, and even offered repayment terms so that the appropriate refund could be made in a way that did not create an undue hardship on the Association. Individual property owners are not parties in the lawsuit. “We continue to be hopeful that this issue can soon be equitably resolved,” Saunders said.

“Our vision to make Ocean Ridge Plantation® the premier place to live and visit in the southeast remains strong. Our community is coastal Carolina at its best, which is why it was named ‘One of the Top 100 Communities in America’ by Living Southern Style and Where To Retire magazines,” concluded Saunders.

