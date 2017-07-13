WKTA will be the central hub of all activity in the Asia region for World Karaoke Tour events. APIC‘s Yuro Tiamzon and Hioleng Lei will serve as Chairman and President of the new WKT Asia.

“Karaoke is a $10 billion dollar a year worldwide industry and yet it has never had a truly global competitive circuit until now.” says Russell Stuart, President of WKT parent company, SuperBox. “Bringing WKT to China, Japan, India and beyond through our partnership with APIC is where our brand will thrive.”

“We are eager to be part of this huge project that not only aims to find world-class singers but also provide a platform for enthusiasts to get together and celebrate the global phenomenon that is Karaoke,” says Mr. Tiamzon, President and Group Chairman of APIC and i-Sing World Pte. Ltd. “2018 will see all APIC country partners follow the World Karaoke Tour structure and WKT Asia will host the first annual WKT Asian Championship.”

For more information, please visit http://www.worldkaraoketour.com

About the World Karaoke Tour

The World Karaoke Tour (worldkaraoketour.com) is the 1st ever world circuit for competitive singing. Performers from around the world battle for prestigious titles and WKT Ranking points at local, national, international and online tournaments. WKT is committed to family friendly entertainment through its live events, digital media and publishing platforms. The company is headquartered in Beverly Hills, California with offices in Vancouver, Canada and Singapore.

About APIC

APIC is a Singapore based production company with expertise in organizing high-caliber lifestyle events, specifically the regional and international singing competitions i-Sing World and Asian Dreamerz. APIC believes in building strong partnerships with shareholders to produce quality and well-received events to all audiences.

About SuperBox, Inc.

SuperBox, Inc. is a diversified, multi-national holding company with divisions in Environmental Services, Automotive, Technology, Security & Entertainment. The company is based in Beverly Hills, CA with offices in Vancouver, Canada. SuperBox, Inc. is publicly traded over-the-counter under the ticker symbol SBOX.

To learn more please visit http://www.superbox.net

