Peco InspX Corporation, a leading provider of advanced inspection solutions for the food, beverage and pharmaceutical industries is pleased to announce the opening of a sales and service facility in Manilla, Philippines. The Philippines offices joins the 16 other Peco InspX facilities world-wide. The office is staffed with factory trained sales and service professionals who service the Philippines and surrounding areas.

“We continue to invest in local sales and service offices world-wide to have direct immediate access to our customers. These local offices provide a powerful complement to our robust online support toolkit. Customers can get immediate help via online support 24X7X365 and that remote support is now supplemented with local expertise that can provide onsite support when needed,” remarked Peco InspX CEO Rich Cisek.

The Peco InspX office address is:

Door 5, Fillholand Building, Baloy Highway Tablon , Cagayan de Oro City 9000 Philippines

Contact Person: Jay Marc L. Magpulong, Contact Number: +639177065454

To learn more about Peco InspX, please visit: http://www.peco-inspx.com/

About Peco InspX

Peco InspX Corporation and InspX Corporation are leading providers of advanced technology inspection solutions for the food and beverage industries. With headquarters in San Carlos, CA, the company serves customers around the world and inspects over 120 million food and beverage containers daily. The company specializes in accurate high speed package inspection in machines that are easy to use with a low cost of ownership.