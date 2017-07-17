Workforce Magazine Announces 2017 Optimas Award Finalists

And, of course, the entrants had to place an emphasis on bottom-line business impact.

Workforce magazine has announced the finalists for its 2017 Optimas Awards, which recognize human resources and workforce management initiatives that can be directly tied to positive business outcomes.

Since 1991, the Optimas Awards have been a source of ideas, direction and inspiration for human resources professionals. The diverse enterprises named to this year’s list demonstrate the ability to strategically tackle critical business issues and implement effective solutions that deliver measurable business results. They are:

Advanced Group

AT&T Inc.

Baylor College of Medicine

Brad’s Deals LLC

Bristol-Myers Squibb

Ceridian

Choptank Transport Inc.

Department of Veterans Affairs, Office of Information & Technology, Chief Learning Office

GAI Consultants Inc.

General Assembly (New York)

Intel Corp.

MakeSpace (New York)

Mercer

Riverside Healthcare (Bourbonnais, Illinois)

Rochester Regional Health (Rochester, New York)

SDI Gas LLC

Siemens Healthineers

Suffolk Construction

University of Ottawa Faculty of Medicine

Webasto Roof Systems Americas

WVU Medicine/University Health Associates

“The judges looked for organizations whose initiatives had a strong HR component. Some were traditional, while others offered a creative, fresh look at people management challenges facing employers,” said Rick Bell, Workforce’s editorial director. “And, of course, the entrants had to place an emphasis on bottom-line business impact.”

Winners of the 2017 Workforce Optimas Awards will be announced in late October and featured in a special section of the November/December issue of Workforce magazine.

For more information about the Optimas Awards, please visit workforce.com/awards/optimas.

