Wayne Homes Introduces New Two-Story Floorplan, the Columbia

Wayne Homes has introduces their new two-story floorplan, the Columbia. The Columbia is available in five different exterior styles, including the new Farmhouse elevation.

The Columbia, which will be part of the Lifestyle Collection, has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, and over 2,500 square feet of living space.

The most notable interior feature of this floorplan is the centralized kitchen. The Columbia also includes a first-floor master suite, large two-story great room, loft overlooking the great room, and tandem space in the garage. Customers will also have the ability to add a second master suite on the second floor.

“We’re excited to introduce our newest floorplan, the Columbia,” Maurie Jones, Vice President of Marketing, said. “Our goal was to design a two-story home that would meet the needs of today’s customer. Two of the most requested design features are a master suite on the first floor along with a centralized kitchen that can be the hub for family activities. Add to that a two-story great room, owner’s entry with separate laundry room, three well-sized bedrooms upstairs and a large loft area for the kids recreation space and this floor plan will be a hit with many families.”

The Columbia is available in five different exterior styles, including the new Farmhouse elevation.

The latest in exterior styling is the clean, simple Farmhouse look with white horizontal siding and black windows. Also included is a full front porch with simple wide posts, decorated with brackets and a shed roof with matching brackets over the cross bowed garage door.

About Wayne Homes

Wayne Homes is a custom home builder in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Indiana, Michigan, and West Virginia (see all Model Home Centers). We offer more than 40 fully customizable floorplans and a team dedicated to providing the best experience in the home building industry. For more information, Ask Julie, our online sales team, by Live Chat or call us at (866) 253-6807.