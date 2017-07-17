Amelia is the most comprehensive AI platform on the market. “As a leader in artificial intelligence, IPsoft’s Amelia brings enterprises an AI-powered digital worker that is able to augment human productivity by performing tasks alongside them." - Mila D’Antonio, Ovum

IPsoft continues to be recognized as a leader in the market for artificial intelligence solutions and according to a new report by Ovum, entitled On the Radar: IPsoft delivers single, comprehensive AI platform, the new version of Amelia is a “milestone” in human-machine interaction and cognitive computing.

The Ovum report states, “With nearly 20 years' experience in autonomic and cognitive technology, IPsoft is a logical choice in a vendor that will automate and solve complex business problems.” The analyst recognizes “Amelia as an AI platform that can understand, learn, and interact as a human would to solve problems quickly.”

Other highlights from the report include:



“Newly released version 3.0 of the company's intelligent virtual assistant, Amelia, achieves multiple breakthroughs in its cognitive capabilities, namely advances in her ability to converse with her human counterparts in more than 40 languages in a natural, contextualized manner. In parallel, Amelia's episodic and semantic memory and new analytical features allow it to enrich user interactions with emotion and make personalized decisions based on real-time data insights.”

“Amelia’s ability to make recommendations to customers and solve their issues, enables it to scale throughout an enterprise and tackle numerous roles.”

“This technology is making it possible to automate knowledge work across a broad range of functions to lift business performance.”

“As a leader in artificial intelligence, IPsoft’s Amelia brings enterprises an AI-powered digital worker that is able to augment human productivity by performing tasks alongside them. Amelia has strengths in five main categories that set her apart from the field: smart workflows, advanced analytics, experience management, conversational intelligence, and supervised learning. These attributes make her an AI solution that can span an enterprise’s entire value chain,” said Ovum analyst and report author, Mila D’Antonio.

“The report from Ovum summarizes why businesses are achieving real business value with Amelia today,” said Chetan Dube, IPsoft’s Chief Executive Officer. “We believe the observations in the analysis shows the complexity of AI and how Amelia is successfully emulating semantic memory, episodic event-based memory, process memory, affective memory, analytical memory and in real-time vectoring everything into the context of the conversation to deliver a superior and engaging customer service.”

IPsoft’s Amelia is the most human and comprehensive AI platform on the market. Uniquely, Amelia connects conversations to data and processes in order to provide a personalized service to every customer, at scale. The award-winning Amelia technology is now being deployed in more than 50 of the world’s leading brands across a wide range of industries including banking, insurance, healthcare, telecommunications, leisure and government. Her roles span many different functions from customer service and advisor support to IT service desk and procurement.

To hear more about how Amelia is redefining customer experience, watch the replays of more than 20 clients sharing their great experience of working with Amelia on stage at IPsoft’s recent Digital Workforce Summit.

A complimentary copy of the full report can be requested here.

About IPsoft

IPsoft automates IT and business processes for enterprises across a wide range of industries through the use of digital labor. Through its portfolio of world leading autonomic and cognitive solutions IPsoft provides services that allow its clients to secure competitive advantage. Headquartered in New York City, IPsoft has offices in 18 countries across the world and serves more than 500 of the world’s leading brands directly as well as more than half of the world’s largest IT services providers. To learn more about IPsoft’s solutions please visit http://www.ipsoft.com.

