Clickit Terrain dog safety harness crash tested at FMVSS No. 213 (U.S.) Sleepypod is the first pet product manufacturer to test its pet seat belts at U.S. and Canadian safety standards for child restraint systems with successful results

Sleepypod®, a Pasadena-based company known for redefining pet products, today announces it has crash tested its new Clickit Terrain car safety harness for dogs at U.S. and Canadian safety standards for child restraint systems. Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard (FMVSS) No. 213 and Canada Motor Vehicle Safety Standard (CMVSS) No. 213 are analogous safety standards with speed, test bench, and crash pulse among the similarities. There are several small differences to include belt and bench positioning. NHTSA issues Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standards in the United States. Find more information at https://www.nhtsa.gov/laws-regulations/fmvss. Transport Canada is responsible for transportation policies and programs in Canada. Find more information https://www.tc.gc.ca/eng/acts-regulations/regulations-crc-c1038.htm.

“Sleepypod is the first pet product manufacturer to test its pet seat belts at U.S. and Canadian safety standards for child restraint systems with successful results,” says Michael Leung, Sleepypod co-founder and lead product designer. “In each test, the Clickit Terrain safety harness kept the crash test dog from accelerating forward and leaving the test bench while controlling rotation.” Watch the crash tests at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wyXWASEZWXs.

Sleepypod tested the Clickit Terrain safety harness using DUKE 2.0, Sleepypod’s proprietary crash test dog weighing 75 pounds. Find more information about DUKE 2.0 at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Nb210V0_on8.

About Clickit Terrain

Clickit Terrain is light and easy to use without sacrificing safety. Shock absorbing sleeves work with a broad padded vest and patented Infinity Loop design for more safety in the car. The same patent pending shock absorbing sleeves make Clickit Terrain comfortable for use as an everyday walking harness and also provide better control for the handler. Reflective patches on the harness shoulders can be interchanged with service patches for working dogs. Clickit Terrain can be used with an optional Terrain Pack. Working dogs and active dogs will benefit from the Clickit Terrain design. It combines award-winning travel safety technology with enhanced safety, comfort, and control features for sustained daily use. Find more information about Clickit Terrain at http://sleepypod.com/releases/031717-Sleepypod-Announces-Clickit-Terrain.pdf.

About Sleepypod

Look behind the beautiful designs and you’ll find multiple functions, durable materials, and safety beyond compare. Sleepypod pet products have earned numerous awards and accolades for safety and design innovation. Every Sleepypod carrier and car safety harness has been certified with a top safety rating from the Center for Pet Safety. Pets travel safer with Sleepypod.Sleepypod.com

Media Contact

