EyeforTravel announces travel startup awards

The awards were first established in 2008 and has grown in size since then due to an increasing interest from entrpreneurs, investors and start ups.

“Start-ups represents a fundamental shift in travel innovation. At EyeforTravel we believe that the brands investing and innovating in new offerings deserve to be recognised”, says Tim Gunstone, MD, EyeforTravel Ltd.

Start ups who are interested in attending must have started to trade no earlier than 2011 and must have a product/service which related to the tourism industry.

The start up awards consist of a morning bootcamp on October 19 at the Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas, featuring conference sessions from senior travel executives followed by a start up competition in the afternoon. During the competition, 12 start ups will deliver their pitches to the judges panel as well as other investors and audience present at the event.

The judges will then select two of the 12 start-ups to pitch in front of the conference audience on day 2 of the summit. The audience will then determine the winner of the award via a live poll.

The winners of the start-up awards will be featured on EyeforTravel's website with an exclusive interview. They will also get to present and speak at the 2018 version of the summit, get access to EyeforTravel's content library featuring over 900 hours of insights as well as heavily discounted passes for future EyeforTravel events.

Judges confirmed for the event include:



Ganesh Mani, PHD MBDA Adjunct Faculty, Carnegie Mellon Entrepreneur & Investment Manager (ex-SSgA) Adviser, TravelWits.com

Brian Harniman Managing Director, Brand New Matter, Inc

Matt Zito Managing Partner, Travel Startups Incubator LLC

Tim Gunstone Managing Director, Eyefortravel

Tim Hentschel, CEO, HotelPlanner.com

Bruce Rosenberg, CCO, Hotelplanner.com

Jeena James Global Head for Travel & Local, Apps, Business Development, Google Play7A

Amir Amidi Managing Partner - Travel and Hopsitality Centre of Innovation, Plug and Play Tech Center

Seth Rosenfield, Managing Director, Petsky Prunier

Kurien Jacob, Principal - Highgate Ventures, Highgate Hotels

Utpal Kaul, Head of New Product Incubation, Carlson Wagonlit Travel

Christina Heggie, Travel Tech Professional, Venture Capitalist & Consultant, Jet Blue Technology Ventures

Nathan Bobbin, Senior Director Product innovation, Travelport

If a start up doesn't wish to be involved in the awards but would still like to attend, we have organised a 2-day gold pass ($995) which will give them access to all the sessions as well as all networking and coffee break.

In its 19th year, EyeforTravel North America routinely attracts over 350 senior travel executives for a 2 day summit.