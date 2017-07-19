Fisher Unitech Expands Stratasys 3D Printing Business into New England

Fisher Unitech is committed to revitalizing American manufacturing by investing more than 1 million dollars in New England - adding jobs & technology for the 1,800 customers in the New England area, and new partnerships,

Fisher Unitech, a leading provider of 3D printers and product development technology, today announced an expansion of the company’s Stratasys 3D printing business into New England - selling, servicing and offering consulting on Stratasys 3D printers with the full portfolio of materials. Bringing greater opportunities for customers to innovate and create new products, this expansion advances Fisher Unitech’s commitment to revitalizing manufacturing in America.

“We’re excited to broaden our partnership with Fisher Unitech,” said Stratasys President of Americas, Rich Garrity. “Fisher Unitech is a valued partner for Stratasys, and are pleased to advance the footprint of Stratasys technology across New England.”

“Fisher Unitech is committed to revitalizing American manufacturing by investing more than 1 million dollars in New England - adding jobs and technology for the 1,800 customers in the New England area, and new partnerships,” said Fisher Unitech CEO Matt Wise.

Fisher Unitech continues to provide real value to customers through an advanced portfolio of technology and services. By adding its Stratasys business in the New England territory, the company is helping customers reduce costs and jump ahead of the competition - digitizing product development processes and easing the transition to the 4th Industrial Revolution.

About Fisher Unitech

Fisher Unitech is fundamentally improving manufacturing in America by delivering, supporting and training customers on the best product development software and additive and subtractive manufacturing solutions available. The company delivers 3D software and hardware, which enables customers to design, validate and manage innovative products from prototyping to manufacturing. Fisher Unitech is one of the largest providers of Stratasys 3D printers in the world and one of the leading SOLIDWORKS TM providers. We have best-in-class technical experts who work proactively to ensure that customers gain the most value from their investment with award-winning training options, consultation, and support. Fisher Unitech has locations throughout the Midwest, Mid-Atlantic, and New England. For more information, visit http://www.FisherUnitech.com.