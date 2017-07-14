SVN® Adds Brokerage Firm in St. Peters, Missouri

Will Holman, Managing Director of SVN | Holman Norden

SVN International Corp. (SVNIC), a full-service commercial real estate franchisor of the SVN® brand, announces the addition of its newest franchise office, SVN | Holman Norden based in St. Peters, MO. Led by Managing Directors Will Holman and Craig Norden, the new office provides full-service commercial real estate brokerage services throughout the St. Louis metropolitan area.

Holman and Norden bring over 50 years of combined commercial development, construction and brokerage experience specializing in the national and local representation of owner/users, investors, landlords and tenants across industrial, retail, multifamily and office product types. The team at SVN | Holman Norden now looks to SVN’s unique, collaborative model and state-of-the-art tools to grow and expand their franchise.

“SVN does business the way we do business, with a willingness to share information and work as a team to achieve optimal outcomes for our clients,” says SVN | Holman Norden Managing Director Will Holman. “By utilizing SVN’s vast networking platform and innovative marketing programs we can now provide our clients with increased investment opportunities, in less time, at a higher value.”

SVN | Holman Norden is the fifth SVN office in Missouri, joining local brand colleagues located in Kansas City, Springfield and St. Louis.

“Will and Craig’s vast expertise in development, construction and real estate provide a uniquely beneficial view point and skill set that greatly benefits their marketplace and the SVN platform,” says SVN President and CEO Kevin Maggiacomo. “Now clients in the St. Peters area have access to SVN’s collaborative brokerage model, which is not just good business, it’s proven to be good for everyone’s bottom line.”

SVN is the only major commercial real estate brand that proactively markets all of its qualified properties to the entire brokerage and investment community. Participating in approximately $10.6 billion in sales and leasing transactions in 2016, SVN Advisors shared commission fees with co-operating brokers in order to close more deals in less time and at the right value for clients. Advisors also reap the benefits of our SVN Live® Weekly Property Broadcast, cloud-based leading-edge technology, and national product councils. This open, transparent and collaborative approach to real estate is the SVN Difference.

