Sustainable Petroleum Group Announces New Participation

Sustainable Petroleum Group Inc. (the “Company”) (OTCQB SPGX) is pleased to announce the acquisition of new assets.

Following a string of acquisitions and projects announced earlier in the year, SPGX has completed another investment deal in Europe. As part of this deal, SPGX is excited to announce the acquisition of 20% of shares of SP Group (Europe) AG. Through this acquisition, SPGX is gaining direct access to its sister company, SPG.

“Through our new investment in SPG, we are pleased to be participating with a company focused on becoming a worldwide leader in the field of natural resources” stated Christian Winzenried, CEO of Sustainable Petroleum Group Inc.

At this time, SP Group (Europe) AG maintains a project portfolio of around 20 projects with an estimated value of more than CHF 250 Mio.

As an additional benefit of the new participation, SPGX is announcing the expansion of the company’s global footprint. Effective July 8, 2017, SPGX will enjoy a representative office in Zurich, Switzerland.

About Sustainable Petroleum Group Inc.

SPGX as a member of SP Group is positioned to become a world leading natural resources holding and development company through value based investments and collaborative partnerships with global leaders across the natural resources sector.

SP Group has initiated its goals by pursuing investment and partnerships with some of the most diversified and integrated companies available on the market.

On behalf of Sustainable Petroleum Group Inc.

Christian Winzenried

Chief Executive Officer

