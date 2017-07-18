QA Graphics Reveals New Virtual Reality Graphics

Providing impactful realistic views for full design deliverables to be used in sales and marketing opportunities that will enhance the visibility of the area. "VR allows you to add in a new “WOW” factor, while still being able to get your point across as you understand VR instinctively. Plus, you are saving time and money," Dan McCarty President and Owner of QA Graphics.

QA Graphics, is a full design solution company which now offers 360° Virtual Reality (VR) video tours. Providing opportunities to go beyond a stagnant photo, yet still contain 3D photorealistic design. VR helps stakeholders completely immerse themselves into the property to understand scale and space elements, without leaving the office. Prairie Trail’s “The District” neighborhood is experiencing expansion and site selections. QA Graphics created a 360° virtual walkthrough that fly’s you through the neighborhood, seeing current locations and potential construction sites. To view the VR video visit: http://bit.ly/PT360VR

With technology rapidly changing, traditional methods in the commercial real-estate and other industries are tapping into this newer offering. Being able to visualize a space, space planning, or new construction like never before. Allowing all involved to have insight into the process earlier. This creates a better environment for feedback, highlighting features that would typically be overlooked, or address common questions by simply sharing a simple URL.

“Virtual Reality is already changing how industries conduct business and how investors capitalize on properties. This is simply another step forward from our already photorealistic 3D design,” said Dan McCarty President and Owner of QA Graphics. “VR allows you to add in a new “WOW” factor, while still being able to get your point across as you understand VR instinctively. Plus, you are saving time and money.”

About QA Graphics - QA Graphics is a leader in the building automation and green building industries. The company specializes in HVAC graphic development services, system graphics, floor plan graphics, and Energy Efficiency Education Dashboards™ (EEEDs). Since 2006, QA Graphics has served as an expert design resource for the building controls industry and is able to provide BAS graphics for any type of building automation. The company also provides marketing solutions such as interactive applications, 3D design and animation, UX design, videos, and more. Visit http://www.qagraphics.com to learn more.