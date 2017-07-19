“ASG selected Vanguard because they demonstrated that their application has the functionality, scalability, and reliability to allow ASG to improve our current and future forecasting efforts,” said Darren Anderson, IT Director for Alliance Sports Group

Vanguard Software signed a deal with Alliance Sports Group to automate the sports-gear maker’s demand forecasts while optimizing inventory and supply planning decisions.

Vanguard’s Software is a leader in cloud-based solutions for Sales & Operations Planning (S&OP), Integrated Business Planning (IBP), forecasting, and advanced analytic modeling and simulation.

Alliance Sports Group (ASG) is a leading designer, manufacturer, and distributor of sporting gear that sells under the brands NEBO, Bollinger, Quarrow, Solaire, WEATHERRITE, iPROTEC, and TRUE UTILITY. ASG products sell worldwide through large sporting goods chains, as well as through thousands of independent retailers. Products include outdoor lighting (flashlights, lanterns, etc.), fitness equipment and apparel, fishing gear and accessories, cycling accessories, firearm accessories, and more.

“ASG selected Vanguard because they demonstrated that their application has the functionality, scalability, and reliability to allow ASG to improve our current and future forecasting efforts,” said Darren Anderson, IT Director for Alliance Sports Group. “They also demonstrated throughout the evaluation, selection, and beginning of the implementation process that they have a capable team who are dedicated to ASG’s success. We believe with the help of Vanguard’s software solution we will be able to maximize sell-through of products and increase our inventory turns,” Anderson said.

About Alliance Sports Group

Alliance Sports Group is a leading designer, manufacturer, and distributor of innovative, high-quality sports and outdoor products. The family of ASG brands includes NEBO, iPROTEC, Bollinger Fitness, Quarrow, Solaire, WEATHERRITE, and TRUE UTILITY. Alliance Sports Group is a supplier to independent retailers as well as the nation’s largest retail chains. The company has been in business over 40 years and is based in Grand Prairie, TX.

About Vanguard Software

Vanguard Software introduced its first product for decision support analysis in 1995. Today, companies across every major industry and more than 60 countries rely on Vanguard Software’s Integrated Business Planning (IBP), forecasting, and advanced analytic cloud platform. Vanguard Software is based in Cary, North Carolina.