Colombia continues to be the top foreign country searching for South Florida real estate on the MIAMI Association of REALTORS® (MIAMI) website, according to new statistics from the nation’s largest local Realtor group. Colombia registered the most South Florida property searches among all countries on MIAMI’s portal, http://www.MiamiRealtors.com, in May 2017.

Colombia has led the MIAMI property search rankings in 13 of the last 18 months. Venezuela and Brazil finished second and third, respectively. Canada — a top international market for South Florida real estate — moved into the top-four countries, its highest finish since it took third in June 2015.

“Miami consistently ranks among the most-searched U.S. real estate market globally,” said Coral Gables Realtor Christopher Zoller, the 2017 MIAMI chairman of the board. “Our new data shows that while Miami is a destination for Latin American home buyers it is also a major hotspot for consumers from Canada, India, France, Spain and other countries.”

Top-10 countries visiting Miamire.com in May 2017:

1. Colombia

2. Venezuela

3. Brazil

4. Canada

5. Argentina

6. India

7. France

8. Spain

9. United Kingdom

10. Mexico

Top-10 countries visiting Miamire.com in May 2016:

1. Colombia

2. Venezuela

3. Argentina

4. Brazil

5. Spain

6. India

7. Canada

8. Israel

9. Philippines

10. Mexico

Colombia: A Top Market for South Florida Real Estate

Colombian home buyers tied with Brazil in making the third-most international purchases in South Florida, according to the 2016 Profile of International Home Buyers of MIAMI Association of REALTORS® (MIAMI) Members. Colombia had a 10 percent share of all international purchases in South Florida. Venezuela (15 percent) and Argentina (11 percent) finished first and second, respectively.

Colombian consumers had the fifth-highest average purchase price ($388,000) among South Florida international clients, according to the 2016 MIAMI report. Brazil had the highest ($775,000).

Colombia home buyers rank fourth among top international buyers in Miami-Dade County (8 percent), second in Broward County (17 percent) and tied for fourth in Palm Beach County (4 percent).

New York Leads All States in Miami Real Estate Searches

New York registered the most domestic Miami web searches in May 2017. Georgia had led the domestic rankings from February to April, 2017. New York topped the rankings from May 2016 to November 2016.

The top-10 U.S. states searching Miamire.com in May:

2017: 1) New York, 2) Georgia, 3) California, 4) Texas, 5) North Carolina, 6) Illinois, 7) District of Colombia, 8) Virginia, 9) New Jersey, 10) Massachusetts

2016: 1) New York, 2) Georgia, 3) Texas, 4) California, 5) Illinois, 6) Massachusetts, 7) North Carolina, 8) Pennsylvania, 9) District of Colombia, 10) Minnesota

South Florida is the Most Searched U.S. Market by International Consumers

Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach finished as the No. 2 U.S. market for international consumers in May 2017, according to Realtor.com. South Florida ranked No. 1 in March and April 2017.

Top-10 U.S. markets for international real estate demand:

1. Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA

2. Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach, FL

3. Bellingham, WA

4. New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA

5. Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL

6. Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina, HI

7. Urban Honolulu, HI

8. Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL

9. El Centro, CA

10. Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX

South Florida ranked as a top-five market for consumers in five of the world’s six largest regions in May 2017. South Florida finished as the most-searched U.S. market in South America and Western Asia.

● North America: 1. New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA; 2. Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI; 3. Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX; 4. Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD; 5. Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach, FL

● Northern Europe: 1. New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA; 2. Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA; 3. Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL; 4. Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach, FL; 5. Lakeland, FL

● Western Europe: 1. Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA; 2. Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach, FL; 3. New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA; 4. Tampa, FL; 5. Dallas, TX

● Australia and New Zealand: 1. Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA; 2. New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA; 3. Dallas, TX; 4. Houston, TX; 5. San Francisco

● South America: 1. Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach, FL; 2. Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL; 3. New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA; 4. Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA; 5. Chicago, IL

● Western Asia: 1. Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach, FL; 2. New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA; 3. Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA; 4. Washington, D.C.; 5. Chicago

About the MIAMI Association of REALTORS®

The MIAMI Association of REALTORS® was chartered by the National Association of Realtors in 1920 and is celebrating 97 years of service to Realtors, the buying and selling public, and the communities in South Florida. Comprised of six organizations, the Residential Association, the Realtors Commercial Alliance, the Broward Council, the Jupiter Tequesta Hobe Sound (JTHS-MIAMI) Council, the Young Professionals Network (YPN) Council and the award-winning International Council, it represents 46,000 real estate professionals in all aspects of real estate sales, marketing, and brokerage. It is the largest local Realtor association in the U.S., and has official partnerships with 163 international organizations worldwide. MIAMI’s official website is http://www.MiamiRealtors.com