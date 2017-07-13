WellnessLiving Partners with Google to Help Expand Reserve with Google

WellnessLiving, the all-in-one business management software trusted by wellness businesses worldwide, has partnered with Google on an exciting, pilot that can help beauty and wellness businesses connect with Google users through a new acquisition channel.

Reserve with Google allows Google users to reserve a fitness class–and now beauty services–directly from Google Search or Maps. To make a reservation, users simply need to search the name of the studio or salon they’d like to visit on Google, and Reserve with Google automatically populates a direct booking link on the business’s Google listing, providing instant access. They can also browse recommended classes or popular businesses in their area on the Reserve with Google site. This means that WellnessLiving subscribers will be able to fill their classes with this new booking capability at no additional cost.

“We are very excited to be working with the team at Google to expand Reserve with Google integration to beauty and wellness providers,” said Len Fridman, WellnessLiving CEO and Co-founder. “We envision that the integration will provide our business subscribers with a powerful marketing tool bringing in new customers through the world’s largest search engine.”

WellnessLiving is a business management software in the health and wellness sector recognized by Google as a reputable review source. WellnessLiving-generated customer reviews appear directly within Google listings for businesses under the “Reviews from the Web” section. Integrating Reserve with Google and becoming an early-stage partner is an exciting next step that will allow WellnessLiving subscribers to fill classes and attract prospects easier than ever.

About WellnessLiving

WellnessLiving is a powerful wellness business management software, trusted by thousands of fitness studios, yoga studios, spas and salons around the world. Their cloud-based software features real-time appointment and class scheduling, point of sale, email and SMS marketing, customer review management, rewards program and a client mobile app experience that is second to none. Their mission is to provide the wellness industry with the most comprehensive tool set available to better manage their existing clients while helping them grow their business.