Barrel Trail Weekend in New Jersey this Weekend

The Garden State Wine Growers Association will host its annual Barrel Trail Weekend on Saturday and Sunday July 15-16, 2017 at participating wineries across the state. Visitors to New Jersey wineries and vineyards will have the opportunity to sample future award-winning vintages direct from the barrel room; enjoy wine tastings; new wine releases; tour the vineyards; and hear discussions on the winemaking process from wine makers.

New Jersey wines have been winning medals in renowned wine competitions. Our state’s soil conditions, our weather and grape varieties all factor into the winemaking process and the public will get a first-hand look at the process during the weekend events planned at wineries throughout the state.

“Barrel Trail weekend is designed as an educational offering for wine consumers allowing them to learn how the wine develops during the aging process,” said Tom Cosentino, Executive Director of the Garden State Wine Growers Association.

All New Jersey wineries will be open for tastings and activities on Barrel Trail Weekend. To find a winery in your area, visit http://www.newjerseywines.com. Updated listings of events are available at http://www.newjerseywines.com/events.

Some of the activities being planned at wineries include:

Do you know what a wine thief is? Should you be worried when one is around? Join wine makers at Blue Anchor’s Sharrott Winery in their Barrel Room for the answers to these questions plus tastings right from the barrel. This tasting is just like the one the wine makers do as they ready the wines for bottling. A tour of the wine making facility and souvenir glass is included. Barrel Tastings cost $12 and will take place at 1:30, 2:30 and 3:30 pm. The standard tasting ($8) will also be offered anytime throughout the day. The Wine Shop at Chestnut Run Farm in Pilesgrove will be open for tastings during the Barrel Trail Weekend. The wine shop is only open a few weekends each year, making this a unique opportunity to come out to the farm, see where all the fruit used to make the wines is grown, and to sample wines on this peaceful Salem County farm.

At 4 JG’s Orchards & Vineyard in Colts Neck, guests can kick off the winery’s season with the Taste from the Barrel Weekend. Come in the cool barrel room for a taste of wine still in barrel. Bring a picnic & enjoy the day. Working Dog Winery in East Windsor will offer a $5 admission with live music and a food truck each day from noon to 5 pm. Guests will get barrel samples, vineyard tours (weather permitting), wine education, and award-winning, estate-bottled wine. Music by the band, Pennington Station, on Saturday and Rob Messina will perform on Sunday. Two food trucks Jersey Devil BBQ on the 15th and Tower Dogs on the 16th will be offer food for purchase.

At Tomasello Winery in Hammonton on Saturday & Sunday from 1-5pm, guests can enjoy barrel tastings of select wines, plus special discounts both days on Palmaris Reserve Wines. Specialty Cocktails, Martinis, Mixed Drinks and Tapas will also be available for purchase. At Natali Vineyards in Cape May Courthouse you can join their winemaker for a tour of the barrel room and try a few of our wines right from the barrel from 12-4 pm each day. Also in Cape May, Hawk Haven Vineyard in Rio Grande has their regularly scheduled Vineyard & Winery Tour daily at 1pm. Taste through Hawk Haven wines and hear a discussion from a guide on every step of the wine making process from the vineyard to the vast steel tanks and French oak barrels. Discover what makes each wine unique and how our wine maker achieves every flavor and aroma. The tour concludes with a selection of gourmet cheeses to enjoy on the vineyard view crush pad and cozy barrel room. Call (609) 846-7347 for reservations. $25 per person includes tour, wine tasting, cheese, and souvenir glass.

Laurita Winery in New Egypt will have a red, white and blue food trucks event and guests can tour the vineyard in the free vineyard wagon tours.

At Villa Milagro Vineyards in Finesville, guests will chill in their “Chill Room” where you will learn how they finish, age and bottle their wines using no additives. Visitors will sample future vintages directly from the barrel and then sample currently bottled wines. $10 includes tour, wine tasting, appetizer plate and gift glass. On Sunday, guests will have a chocolate tasting with Chocolate Lab from Bethlehem, PA.

At Bellview Winery in Landisville, Barrel Trail Weekend activities will include sampling the next upcoming vintages as well as selections from the winery’s Celestial Series, a series of blends that were featured on tap in the winery. Due to popular demand, these blends were bottled in small batches that are typically not available for tasting. The winery will be open July 15th and 16th from 10AM – 5PM. Event Wine tasting is $5 and the standard tasting will also be available in the tasting room for $5 for 8 tastes. Futures for upcoming vintages will be available for purchase with special pricing of up to 50% off.

Amalthea Cellars in Atco will offer wine tastings by the flight. Dry white, dry red and off-dry flights will be available for purchase. Old York Cellars in Ringoes will have a Specialty Tasting: Cheese, Chocolate & Wine Pairing on Saturday and Sunday from 1-2 pm in the Vintner’s Tank Room. This seated tasting offers a small group of guests the best of three worlds: wine, chocolate, and cheese. Enjoy samples of gourmet cheeses and handcrafted confections paired with an extended flight of 8 wines in the exclusive environment of our Vintner's Tank Room. Learn useful pairing tips while exploring and expanding your palate. The price is $25/person and there is space for 16 people per tasting. Old York Cellars will also feature their Twilight Tour & Tasting on Saturday from 5-6.30 p.m. A small group will enjoy a tour followed by a sampling of 8 wines paired with artisan cheeses and handcrafted chocolates all taking place amidst the vines.* Learn about wine making, tasting and pairing through a delectable guided experience in a truly stunning landscape. The price is $30/Person with a Maximum 20 guests

Hopewell Valley Vineyard, Pennington – Live music on Saturday and Sunday and a vineyard tour with a complimentary wine tasting on Saturday, July 15 at 2 pm. Iron Plow Vineyards in Columbus will offer tastings and live music from 1-5 pm each day.

Four Sisters Winery in Belvidere will feature a Murder Mystery Dinner on Saturday, July 15. Price is $35 per person which includes a formal wine tasting followed by dinner. The winery will also feature their regular BBQ Sunday on the 16th. Tickets can be purchased at http://www.foursisterswinery.com.

From only a dozen wineries open in 2000 to the more than 50 open today, the New Jersey wine industry is growing across the state with many more wineries due to open in the next couple of years. For a full list of participating wineries and details of the special offerings at each location, visit http://www.newjerseywines.com/events. Barrel Trail weekend is funded through a grant from the New Jersey Department of Tourism.

