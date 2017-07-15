Our agent-centric business model, cutting-edge tools and powerful global brand all help drive the productivity of our brokers and enable them to deliver outstanding client service.

Three RE/MAX brokers and four RE/MAX sales teams from the metropolitan Chicago real estate market recently were named members of REAL Trends’ 12th Annual “The Thousand.” This national survey of prior-year sales achievements looks at results in two categories: closed transaction sides and closed sales volume. Two-hundred-fifty individual brokers and 250 sales teams are recognized in each category.

The Jane Lee Team of RE/MAX Top Performers in Lake Bluff, Ill., was among the top teams in both categories. The Lee Team ranked 61st in closed transactions and 103rd in sales volume.

Also among the top 250 teams in closed transactions are the Sarah Leonard Team, RE/MAX Suburban, Schaumburg, Ill., ranked 112th; the Kombrink-Lobrillo Team of RE/MAX All Pro, St. Charles Ill., ranked 148th; Homes by Marco of RE/MAX Suburban in Libertyville, Ill., ranked 206th.

Among individual brokers, two RE/MAX professionals from the Chicago metro area commanded spots in the top 250 based on closed transaction sides. Ed Lukasik, Jr., RE/MAX Professionals, Bolingbrook, Ill., ranked 35th; and Angel Aguilar, RE/MAX Fidelity, Chicago, ranked 224th. Lukasik was the top ranked individual broker in Illinois based on closed sides.

In the top 250 individual brokers in the sales volume category, Linda Feinstein, RE/MAX Signature Homes, Hinsdale, ranked 179th.

“Once again, we’re proud to see RE/MAX Northern Illinois brokers earn a prominent place in the annual REAL Trends The Thousand,” said Jack Kreider, executive vice president and regional director of RE/MAX Northern Illinois. “Our agent-centric business model, cutting-edge tools and powerful global brand all help drive the productivity of our brokers and enable them to deliver outstanding client service.”

RE/MAX teams and individual agents across the country claimed 200 positions in The Thousand this year.

RE/MAX agents consistently rank among the most productive in the industry. In 2016, RE/MAX Northern Illinois agents averaged 18 transaction sides. RE/MAX has been the leader in the northern Illinois real estate market since 1989 and is continually growing. The RE/MAX Northern Illinois network, with headquarters in Elgin, Ill., consists of more than 2,250 sales associates and 105 independently owned and operated RE/MAX offices that provide a full range of residential and commercial brokerage services. Its mobile real estate app, available for download at http://www.illinoisproperty.com, provides comprehensive information about residential and commercial property for sale in the region. The northern Illinois network is part of RE/MAX, a global real estate organization with 110,000+ sales associates in 100+ nations.

