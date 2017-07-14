We may not know what President Trump said to Vladimir Putin or any of the other leaders, and it doesn’t really matter, because we do know what the true agenda is and what Bible Prophecy says will eventually be accomplished

Yisrayl Hawkins, Pastor and Overseer at The House of Yahweh in Abilene, Texas, has written a new post this week that focuses on President Trump’s Regime and Bible Prophecy. Yisrayl says it may be strange to put the two together in the same sentence, but truth of the matter is they go hand in hand. Yisrayl says everything that takes place has been foretold in advance in Bible Prophecy, and there is nothing new under the sun.

“Yahweh knew thousands of years ago who would be in office today. He’s the only Being Who has this power to know. The Bible was written for our time period, so we could know and understand what to look for,” Yisrayl says.

Yisrayl expects a lot to take place during President Trump’s reign. He looks for many Prophecies to be fulfilled and lists them in his publication. He also breaks down the Prophecies using Scripture and authoritative books. He shows how to prove this information as true, but even more than that, how to prove false information coming from deceptive organizations.

Yisrayl says the world can see the big push for peace taking place right now, and he says not all is what it seems. He adds there are many things going on in the background that are very different from what appears across the television screens.

“We may not know what President Trump said to Vladimir Putin or any of the other leaders, and it doesn’t really matter, because we do know what the true agenda is and what Bible Prophecy says will eventually be accomplished,” Yisrayl says.

Yisrayl promises to break all of the information down in this publication and others he has in this series.

To read this post, go to http://yahwehsbranch.com.

