The threat of a a fire is everpresent. There are a great many things people in charge of business and residential properties can do to limit the threat to lives and property.

A four alarm fire in an under-construction office building fire in Oakland, California effectively destroyed the construction site and threatened numerous homes and businesses nearby, causing some 700 individuals to be evacuated, according to a July 7th article on NBCLosAngeles.com. Los Angeles Area consulting firm Fire Protection Group, Inc. notes that the report is a sobering reminder that, in terms of prevention, owners and managers of buildings cannot completely eliminate the risk of fires starting nearby and spreading. However, they note that there are a great many things people in charge of business and residential buildings can do to limit the threat to lives and property should a fire threaten their property.

The group notes that fire protection measures largely focus on two key priorities: slowing down or stopping the spread of a fire, and enabling the evacuation of people and pets/livestock as rapidly and safely as possible. Fire Protection Group, Inc. notes that the correct placement of such measures as fire extinguishers and fire sprinkler systems are well known means of stopping fires in their tracks or slowing them down so that they can be controlled once firefighters arrive. Less well known measures include standpipes, which can make provide the fire department with access to water in a high-rise building. As for ensuring that a building’s occupants are able to leave, in many instances having clearly marked exits that are easily accessible may be sufficient. However, for certain types of buildings, providing the right kind of fire escape assembly may be vital, says the consulting firm.

Fire Protection Group, Inc. notes that, with so many factors to be considered, it’s not surprising that managers and owners are often overwhelmed by the prospect of ensuring that buildings are fire safe and fully compliant with all relevant codes and regulations. The consulting firm notes that its team is comprised of highly skilled and experienced professionals who are widely respected experts in the field. The firm notes that its lead engineer and general manager, George Saadian, helped to revise many of the fire codes currently in place, and that it also boasts the talents of two well-regarded former member of the Los Angeles Fire Dept. (LAFD): retired chief Al Hernandez and Captain Bob Holloway.

Fire Protection Group, Inc. concludes by noting that they are available to help owners and managers of all kinds of residential and business properties ensure that their lives and property are fully protected. Readers would like to learn more about what they can on behalf of their building are invited to call (888) 251-3488. They can also visit the firm’s website at http://www.firesprinkler.com/.