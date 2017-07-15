New Line of Damascus Steel Knives made by Darksword Armory

For over two decades Darksword Armory has been at the forefront of the sword industry, forging battle-ready swords using historical techniques at their forge in Quebec, Canada. They have produced a wide variety of different weapons from different cultures in history and inspired by fantasy books and films, creating weapons that are known worldwide for their beauty and durability. Throughout this time their smiths have gained in knowledge and experience, continually attempting blades of greater complexity and difficulty. For this new endeavor Darksword Armory has created Halstein Forge, a subdivision devoted to producing world-class, handmade knives in stunning Damascus Steel.

The knives are individually hand forged out of a combination of 1095/8670m and 15n20/1095 steel, the combination of which produces the unique pattern on the skin of the blade. After forging, the blades are normalized and hardened by quenching the blades in oil at 1500 degree Fahrenheit. The stress is then reduced in a two-step tempering process consisting of heating the blades between 475 and 500 degrees for 1 hour each time. When the forging and tempering processes are complete, the blades are individually hand sharpened until they have appropriate edge geometry. This produces blades that, like those made by Halstein Forge’s parent company, are functional, durable, capable of retaining a sharp edge, and aesthetically beautiful.

Damascus Steel, also called Pattern Welded Steel, was much sought after in history and often viewed with grave or mystical respect due to the beautiful designs that would emerge on the blade after forging. Examples of Damascus steel appeared worldwide, from Viking cultures to swords made in the Middle East – even taking the name “Damascus” from an area in the Middle East. The designs of the Halstein Forge knives are historically inspired; like the main production line of Darksword Armory they are based on real historical models from different cultures and time periods. Each model has been researched, designed, and tested by Halstein Forge’s trained knifemakers. The handles are carved from solid oak by hand,some with intricate traditional designs such as Celtic knotwork, before being pegged securely to the thick tang of the knife. The combination of the historical blade geometry, Damascus pattern, and hand carved oak handles creates a very unique knife that is eye catching and functional.

Classic elegance with stunning complexity, each knife presents its own character, geometry, and elegance, combining functionality with artistry, rending each unique collectible knife into a true work of art. High quality modern made Damascus pattern knives are typically rare, custom made at prices up to thousands of dollars. This means that Darksword Armory’s new venture is bringing custom-quality Damascus Steel to knife collectors around the world at production prices. The commitment to high-end production values at prices accessible to the average collector is what truly makes Halstein Forge a new and unique venture in the knife collecting community.