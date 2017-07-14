AJ's new 70,000 square foot facility more than doubles it's previous space.

AJ Manufacturing, the industry leader in stainless steel air distribution products for critical environments, recently completed its move into a new 70,000-square-foot manufacturing facility and headquarters building that has resulted in a 50% increase in capacity.

The new facility in suburban Kansas City, Missouri, more than doubles the space of AJ’s previous manufacturing plant. In addition to the increased space, AJ has improved productivity while continuing to enhance quality. A new tower loader for its laser cutting machines gives the company multiple automated high-speed lasers capable of running 24 hours a day. The facility also features a new state-of-the-art powder coating system for a more homogeneous finish with improved color quality.

“We were able to design the new building from the ground up to maximize efficiency and plan for future growth,” says Tony Williams, general manager of AJ Manufacturing. “The increased space and new equipment will speed production, dramatically increase capacity and help reduce our already excellent lead times.”

AJ Manufacturing produces a wide range of standard and custom stainless steel products for the HVAC industry, including diffusers, grilles, dampers, louvers and more. Specializing in serving critical environments such as hospitals, laboratories, clean rooms, food processing facilities and water treatment plants, the AJ product line includes the popular “Criti-Clean” fan-powered laminar flow HEPA filter diffuser.

“Our Criti-Clean FFU continues to be a top seller for us, and we will now be able to produce them faster to meet increased demand,” says Williams. “The industry has really responded to the Criti-Clean’s unique features, including higher CFM output, room-side CFM display and control, and optional built-in surgical-grade lighting.”

For more information on AJ Manufacturing’s broad range of stainless steel HVAC products, visit http://ajmfg.com.