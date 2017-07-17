Y-Tech team celebrates 7 years without a recordable safety incident.

Y-Tech Services, Inc, a wholly owned subsidiary of Yulista Holding, LLC, is celebrating an impeccable safety record while supporting the Night Vision and Electronic Sensors Directorate (NVESD) at Ft. Belvoir, VA. The Y-Tech NVESD Team has surpassed 7 years without any recordable safety incident. This achievement is extremely rare in the aviation community. Y-Tech is the prime contractor for the CERDEC AIMS contract which provides aviation integration and support services.

“Our NVESD Support Team at Ft. Belvoir has surpassed all industry standards. An accomplishment of this magnitude is unheard of in the aviation community. I couldn’t be more proud of our teams.” – Steve DiNome, Y-Tech General Manager

Y-Tech specializes in engineering, manufacturing, maintenance, modifications, and integrated logistics solutions. Team Y-Tech provides these services in a very dynamic industry that demands excellence in quality and safety performance. Y-Tech is an Alaska Native Owned Small Business headquartered in Huntsville, AL.

For more information about Yulista Holding, LLC, and its family of companies, visit http://www.yulista.com.