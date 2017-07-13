Seton Hall Law to Offer MSJ Degree in Privacy Law and Cyber Security

“Every organization and customer should be concerned about the changing privacy and cyber security landscape,” states Professor Gaia Bernstein, Director of the Institute for Privacy Protection.

Seton Hall University School of Law is pleased to introduce its master’s degree in Privacy Law and Cyber Security. The new MSJ can be earned fully online and is designed for professionals interested in the fast-developing fields of privacy and cyber security. It draws on the talent pool of Seton Hall Law, an innovator in law-related education for working professionals.

The degree in Privacy Law and Cyber Security is taught in collaboration with Seton Hall Law’s newly established Institute for Privacy Protection. Coursework will explore current laws and practices that impact privacy rights and data security as well as potential future developments.

“The demand for privacy and cyber security expertise is ever increasing due to digital trends and security threats affecting us all,” says Dean Kathleen M. Boozang. “Cutting-edge coursework and innovative teaching will enhance students’ abilities to identify and react to privacy risks today and tomorrow.”

The 10-course program will enable students to become well-versed in cyber security issues and the fundamentals of consumer and business privacy laws. The MSJ’s curriculum was designed by distinguished faculty and industry experts with experience in privacy rights and cyber security.

“Every organization and customer should be concerned about the changing privacy and cyber security landscape,” states Professor Gaia Bernstein, Director of the Institute for Privacy Protection. “Our aim is to educate compliance, human resources, risk management, and IT professionals who interface with information systems and security, protect against data risks, or otherwise confront legal regulations addressing privacy.”

Courses in this degree program will be offered beginning in January 2018. Applications are now being accepted. For more information, please visit http://law.shu.edu/online/graduate-degrees/MSJ/privacy-law-cyber-security.cfm.





