Interventional Pain Management Clinic Opening in Boynton Beach

Physician Partners of America (PPOA), a Tampa, Florida-based healthcare group, will open its first interventional pain management clinic in Boynton Beach on July 21.

The clinic, known as Physician Partners of American Pain Relief Group - Boynton Beach, is located at 10301 Hagen Ranch Road, Suite D 720. It will be the 21st pain clinic PPOA has opened since 2013 in Florida and Texas. Douglas E. Boler, M.D., former medical director of the National Pain Institute, New Port Richey, Fla., will serve as the primary pain management physician for the new clinic.

Interventional pain management is a sub-specialty of pain management medicine and uses minimally invasive techniques to treat and manage acute or chronic pain. Treatment options typically include injections, nerve blocks, and topical and oral medications.

Physician Partners of America practices a personalized, science-based approach to pain management. It uses state-of-the-art techniques to get to the root of the pain, not just treat symptoms, and helps patients develop the skills to manage their own pain and enjoy an improved quality of life. It helps more than 7,000 patients address pain symptoms each month.

Physician Partners of American Pain Relief Group - Boynton Beach will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Patients can schedule appointments by calling (561) 853-1001, ext. 3.

About PPOA:

Founded in 2013 in Tampa, Fla., Physician Partners of America is a national healthcare organization focused on strengthening the doctor-patient relationship and improving patient outcomes. PPOA and its affiliates – Florida Pain Relief Group, Texas Pain Relief Group, Texas Foot and Ankle Group, Urgent Care of Texas and National Medical Practices – share a common vision to ensure the well-being of patients and provide their physician partners the opportunity to focus on the practice of medicine. This model allows physicians to be physicians, caring about patients and their needs versus the complex demands of administrative requirements. For more information about Physician Partners of America, visit http://www.physicianpartnersofamerica.com.