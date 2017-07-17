Second Annual InsurTech Scholarship Open for Applications

Insurance Technologies Corporation (ITC) We're excited to offer this scholarship again to encourage students to join the insurance industry and help bring us into the future.

Insurance Technologies Corporation (ITC), a provider of agency marketing, comparative rating and management software and services, announced today that the second annual InsurTech Scholarship is open for applications. The InsurTech Scholarship program supports the future of the insurance industry.

For the 2017-18 school year, ITC will award one $1,000 scholarship to a college student who plans to work in the insurance industry upon their graduation. Applicants must submit a 1,500-word essay about the impact of technology on the insurance industry over the next five years.

“The next generation is driving the changes that are occurring in the insurance industry,” said Laird Rixford, president of ITC. “We're excited to offer this scholarship again to encourage students to join the insurance industry and help bring us into the future.”

The deadline to apply for the InsurTech Scholarship from ITC is September 15, 2017. Any student currently enrolled in college and wants to work in the insurance industry is eligible for consideration. Interested applicants can get more information and submit their applications and essays at http://www.InsurTechScholarship.com.

About ITC

Insurance Technologies Corporation (ITC), founded in 1983, provides of websites, agency marketing, rating and management software and services to the insurance industry, including independent agents and insurance carriers. Headquartered in Carrollton, Texas, ITC helps its customers across the United States grow their businesses and become more efficient through the philosophy of providing quality software and services. Currently, ITC serves more than 200 insurance companies and more than 6,000 agencies. For more information, visit us online at GetITC.com.