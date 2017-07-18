One major benefit which all businesses will find helpful is that it streamlines productivity for those who want to remain ahead of the curve, as well as on top of all their internal IT processes, added Brian Gilbertson, VP and General Manager, Lifeboat.

Lifeboat Distribution, an international value-added distributor for virtualization, security, business continuity and other technically sophisticated products, announced today a distribution agreement with TeamViewer, a leading global software provider for digital networking and collaboration.

Lifeboat will sell TeamViewer’s solutions for remote support, remote access and online meetings to its network of value-added resellers, system integrators, and managed service providers in North America and Mexico. The company’s flagship product, TeamViewer, provides companies with the capability to remain connected, as needed. With products enabling remote access, support, and meeting collaboration, TeamViewer empowers businesses of all sizes and across all locations to operate more efficiently, cost-effectively, and, most importantly securely. TeamViewer’s product portfolio also includes solutions for IT monitoring, data backup, anti-malware and web-conferencing.

“TeamViewer is very pleased to have Lifeboat as a strategic distribution partner within our growing channel community. We specifically chose Lifeboat due to their commitment, professionalism and dedication to the channel partners they service. This partnership enhances our commitment to the channel and brings TeamViewer - the industry leader in remote control, remote access and collaboration software - to a new set of channel partners,” said Tom Berger, Channel Sales Manager Americas, TeamViewer.

“The addition of TeamViewer to our product portfolio will allow us to provide great value to our customers. One major benefit which all businesses will find helpful is that it streamlines productivity for those who want to remain ahead of the curve, as well as on top of all their internal IT processes. It also provides a user-friendly solution for administrators who need to manage multiple users simultaneously, thereby speeding up workflow,” added Brian Gilbertson, Vice President and General Manager, Lifeboat Distribution.

Those interested in distribution services and solutions should contact Lifeboat by phone at +1.800.847.7078 (US), or +1.888.523.7777 (Canada), or by email at sales(at)lifeboatdistribution.com.

ABOUT LIFEBOAT DISTRIBUTION

Lifeboat Distribution, a subsidiary of Wayside Technology Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: WSTG), is an international value added distributor for virtualization/cloud computing, security, application and network infrastructure, business continuity/disaster recovery, database infrastructure and management, application lifecycle management, science/engineering, and other technically sophisticated products. The company helps vendors recruit and build multinational solution provider networks, power their networks, and drive incremental sales revenues that complement existing sales channels. Lifeboat Distribution services thousands of solution providers, VARs, systems integrators, corporate resellers, and consultants worldwide, helping them power a rich opportunity stream, and build profitable product and service businesses. For additional information visit http://www.lifeboatdistribution.com, or call 1.800.847.7078 (US), +1.732.389.0037 (International), +1.888.523.7777 (Canada), or +31.20.210.8005 (Europe). Follow Lifeboat Distribution on LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter @LifeboatVAD.

ABOUT TEAMVIEWER

TeamViewer is a leading global software provider of software for digital networking and collaboration. Founded in 2005 in Göppingen (Germany), the company employs approximately 700 people from more than 50 countries. Its flagship product, TeamViewer, is an all-in-one solution for remote support, remote access and online meetings. The software actively runs on more than 400 million devices, of which at least 25 million are connected to TeamViewer at any point in time. The company’s product portfolio is complemented by solutions for IT monitoring, data backup, anti-malware and web-conferencing. TeamViewer was acquired by Permira in 2014. For more information visit http://www.teamviewer.com

