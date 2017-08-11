OpsArc Solutions Announces Acquisition of BusinessWare Services (BWSI)

“BWSI is a natural fit for OpsArc, as we share an overall focus of helping enterprises boost productivity and streamline workforce management. We’re excited to integrate TempWizard™ into our platform modules." Ajay Varma, President

OpsArc Solutions Inc., announced its acquisition of BusinessWare Services Inc. (BWSI), a Phoenix based staffing software company. With this acquisition, OpsArc will acquire all rights, title and interest to the BWSI’s software staffing software, TempWizard™ This acquisition is a strategic move to enhance OpsArc’s service offering and is consistent with the company’s focus on technology for a smarter workforce.

“BWSI is a natural fit for OpsArc, as we share an overall focus of helping enterprises boost productivity and streamline workforce management. We’re excited to integrate TempWizard™ into our solution modules to drive end-to-end value in human capital management,” said Ajay Varma, OpsArc president.

OpsArc knows successful workforce management is no longer about simply executing individual processes within a company, it’s about orchestrating transactions across an entire value chain. With this acquisition OpsArc is positioned to connect companies to one platform with the applications and vendors they need to connect and collaborate across teams.

We have always been focused on solutions to solve real customer problems, and with OpsArc we have a great opportunity to advance that mission,” said Bill DeBarba, CEO of BWSI. “We are constantly seeking innovative ways to solve the complex and constantly changing challenges in the staffing vertical and to deliver the best customer experience. We’re excited about leveraging OpsArc technology and to be part of something scaling globally.”

OpsArc is excited to provide solutions to BWSI’s clients to jump start operations and increase profitability.

For more information, please visit http://opsarc.com/bwsi/bwsi_opsarc.html

About OpsArc:

OpsArc, based in Princeton, NJ is a cloud-based human capital management platform designed to manage and increase productivity. The platform provides visibility through all stages of an employee’s life cycle, from recruitment to client invoicing, in one complete workforce application.

About BWSI:

BWSI, based in Phoenix, AZ, provides staffing companies with comprehensive front and back office solutions. Their service offering is comprised of an advanced software platform as well as back office outsourcing to streamline enterprise operations

