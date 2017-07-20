Maynard, MA - Nancy Quinn, President/CEO of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices N.E. Prime Properties, has earned the prestigious Realtor Emeritus status from the National Association of Realtors. The Realtor Emeritus designation is conferred on individuals who have held membership as a REALTOR with the National Association for a minimum of 40 years and have served at the national level. Quinn was honored with the award at Granite Links Golf Club in Quincy, MA on June 23, 2017.

Quinn began her real estate career in 1977 with family-owned Ledgard Real Estate and Appraisal Company. In 1982, she assumed the lead role of the business, and affiliated with the Gallery of Homes franchise. In 1993, she was one of the founding members of New England Prime Properties, Inc., and franchised with Prudential Real Estate and Relocation. Quinn became the President/CEO of the company in 1995. In 2014, the company changed its franchise affiliation to Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices. During Quinn’s tenure, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices N.E. Prime Properties has grown to 18 offices in Massachusetts, Southern Maine and Rhode Island.

Quinn has served on numerous committees with The Greater Boston Real Estate Board, having been Chairperson of Government Affairs and a Marketing Director for her council. She also was on the Board of Directors for the Massachusetts Association of Realtors and served as President for both the Massachusetts Board of Real Estate Appraisers and Central Middlesex Multiple Listing Service.