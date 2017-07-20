Team Tunista operates 3 FMO contracts, including JBPH, Hollamon AFB, and Ft. Benning.

Tunista Services, LLC, a wholly owned 8(a) subsidiary of Yulista Holding, LLC, was awarded a five year, firm-fixed price contract supporting the US Air Force at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam providing furnishings management and operations. The FMO contract is the second contract win for TSL in the second quarter of 2017.

“Tunista is proud to have been chosen to support the USAF at JBPH. This win further validates TSL as a strong contender in the FMO as an Alaska Native Owned Small Disadvantaged Business. With this win, TSL now operates and maintains 3 large FMO contracts.” – Kyle Nakamura, TSL Vice-President

TSL specializes in base operations and maintenance, warehousing management, and information technology services. TSL provides base and facilities support for multiple government agencies in Hawaii, Arizona, New Mexico, South Carolina, and Georgia.

