Infrastructure expert Knipper joins HNTB as senior program manager

Gay M. Knipper joined HNTB as senior program manager and vice president, specializing in program and construction management. She is based in the firm’s New Orleans office and works with clients throughout the country.

Knipper has more than three decades of infrastructure experience and has been responsible for all aspects of management, administration and financial control on several multibillion-dollar PM/CM programs. She will play a key role in serving HNTB’s clients, initially focusing on the firm’s work with the Georgia Department of Transportation Major Mobility Investment Program.

“Gay Knipper is a highly respected professional, well known in the industry for her excellence in effectively managing some of the country’s largest infrastructure programs, including the TIMED program in Louisiana,” said David Downs, PE, HNTB program and construction management practice leader and senior vice president. “As our clients seek to deliver highly complex, multimodal solutions, her expertise will be valuable as they address the mobility needs of customers across the nation.”

Knipper’s experience encompasses diversified program management and financial control activities on multi-disciplinary projects, including Louis Armstrong International Airport and Washington Metropolitan Transit Authority. Her deliverables have included strategic program plans; complex procurement and contracting mechanisms; financial and progress reports; design/construction schedules and budgets; training programs; quality control programs; and affirmative action elements.

Knipper earned a Master of Business Administration from Tulane University and a bachelor of arts in mathematics from the University of New Orleans.

