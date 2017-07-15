Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices N.E. Prime Properties just announced the launch of their new website, http://www.OwnNewEngland.com. This new website, which was developed by IDC Global, will allow website visitors and clients the ease and accessibility they look for when navigating a website, and displays beautifully across platforms, browsers and devices.

"Our goal in redesigning the website was to provide an improved experience for clients on the front end of the site as well as an enhanced dashboard of tools and resources for our agents and staff on the back end." said Nancy L. Quinn, President/CEO, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices N.E. Prime Properties. "We are focused on creating an effortless experience for the customer while making things easier for our team of agents too. So far the feedback has been great!"

The redesigned website has a few outstanding features including an automatic valuation comparison tool which compares popular valuation models from Zillow, Quantarium, and the National Association of REALTORS® Realtors Property Resource®. The new website also provides the ability for clients to sign up for local market reports and learn more about local market trends and and other data in their areas of interest. Another great benefit of the new site is the ability to translate any page into a variety of languages and currencies.

“We’re very pleased with the features the new site provides,” said Quinn. “We hope users will agree it is a positive and useful channel through which they can search for real estate, learn more about us and how we can help them with their real estate needs.”