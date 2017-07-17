Jennifer Kraus Joins the Bit-Wizards Team

Over the last two years, Bit-Wizards has launched a Managed IT Service offering to support their traditional application development, digital marketing, and cloud infrastructure practices.

Bit-Wizards needed to hire a Solution Consultant to support the increase in leads for this new line of business. When looking to the local community for expert technology consultants, Bit-Wizards’ CEO Vince Mayfield connected with Jennifer Kraus through activities at the Fort Walton Beach Chamber of Commerce.

Jennifer is a native to the Fort Walton Beach area and has years of experience and connections in the local area. Jennifer started her IT consulting career in Virginia while in college and finishing her bachelor’s degree. Jennifer is a geek at heart, with a Bachelors of Science in Information Technology/Networking and Telecommunication Technologies, she understands the need businesses of all sizes have for technology.

“We are so excited to have Jennifer join the team. She is motivated and focused on providing real business solutions for small and medium-sized companies. Jennifer has a great consultative approach and a deep seeded love for the Northwest Florida community.” - Director of Solution Consulting, Alex Morrow

The Bit-Wizards team will benefit greatly from Jennifer’s love of helping customers solve business problems using technology. She is a perfect fit for the Bit-Wizards team and culture.

ABOUT BIT-WIZARDS

Bit-Wizards (http://www.bitwizards.com) is an innovative, award-winning technology company with offices in Fort Walton Beach, Florida, Memphis, Tennessee, and Austin, Texas. A Kentico Gold Partner and a managed Microsoft Gold Partner, Bit-Wizards fills the need of any business seeking to develop an application, build a brand, or move to the cloud. Bit-Wizards never outsources a project.