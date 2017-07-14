CloudMine CloudMine is honored to have been included in Gartner's Mobile Back-End Market Guide

CloudMine, a secure, cloud-based platform that helps healthcare and pharmaceutical organizations build connected digital health applications, has been included in Gartner’s Market Guide for Mobile Back-End Services.

"CloudMine is honored to have been included in Gartner's Mobile Back-End Market Guide," said Stephen Wray, CloudMine CEO. "Healthcare and pharmaceutical organizations have unique security and interoperability needs, and we feel it is validating to be included in the report. We believe our inclusion as a Representative Vendor is consistent with CloudMine’s emergence as a go-to partner for healthcare innovation."

Mobile back-end services are a critical consideration if you are responsible for mobile app strategies, but it can be hard to determine which solution suits your business’ needs. Gartner’s Market Guide was designed as an impartial third-party evaluation of products that address core mobile capabilities and offer enterprise-focused services such as authentication and integration.

Listed in the report are MBS vendors and the capabilities of their offerings, which include services, testing, integration, security, server side, SDKS, and support/pricing.

Key takeaways from the market guide suggest that “application leaders responsible for mobile app strategies should:



Select an MBS offering that can cater for all these needs by assessing the services needed both for current mobile apps under development, as well as future planned mobile needs, including apps, web, chatbots and virtual personal assistants (VPAs).

Make sure that any PaaS vendors under consideration have the broad scope of unique services required by mobile apps to ensure that current and future needs are met by the portfolio of services.

Use a specialized MBS vendor offering to supplement services from existing MADP or PaaS vendors, as some apps will require unique characteristics in response to vertical market or regulatory needs.”

Gartner Disclaimer

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

Gartner, Market Guide for Mobile Back-End Services, 15 June 2017

