CHASSIS DYNAMOMETER TESTING will be fundamental in designing and manufacturing clean, efficient vehicles as regulations increase.

As global regulations change and ground vehicle manufacturers must comply or risk fines and recalls, SAE International’s new book CHASSIS DYNAMOMETER TESTING: Addressing the Challenges of New Global Legislation | WLTP and RDE teaches engineers and technical professionals how to optimize chassis dynamometer test cells to overcome environmental and legislative challenges while balancing cost and customer demand.

CHASSIS DYNAMOMETER TESTING is a culmination of collaboration among multiple groups of specialists. The 250-page book will equip organizations with the knowledge to build future-proof testing facilities and processes to ensure that vehicles go to market in compliance with evolving regulations.

The book presents complete, actionable guidance so organizations can:



Design a chassis dynamometer test cell that simulates on-road conditions

Create an efficient process that yields controlled, repeatable tests

Comply with current and future emissions and emissions testing regulations

CHASSIS DYNAMOMETER TESTING: Addressing the Challenges of New Global Legislation | WLTP and RDE is published by SAE International.

ABOUT THE AUTHORS:

Eduardo Galindo holds Master’s degrees in Industrial Engineering and Vehicle Testing. As an engineer at AVL, he is working with a European group specializing in chassis dynamometer testing to improve vehicle performance and emissions.

David Blanco specializes in specializes in HVAC and fluids systems for turbocharger and engine testing. He is a member of a new group at AVL focused on chassis dynamometer testing.

Chris Brace, PhD, is a Professor of Automotive Propulsion and Deputy Director of the Powertrain Vehicle Research Centre at the University of Bath. He took charge of building the university’s research chassis dynamometer facility and upgrading it in 2014.

Ed Chappell, PhD, is a Research Associate at the University of Bath. After delivering a major upgrade to the research chassis dynamometer facility, he oversees all experiments in the facility — from vehicle setup to data analysis.

Richard Burke, PhD, is a lecturer in the Department of Mechanical Engineering at the University of Bath. He has managed experimental research projects on engine and chassis dynamometers, focusing on transient measurement precision, transient testing methods, and the reproducibility of driving conditions in the test cell.

