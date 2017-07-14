Delta Dental of New York, Inc., announced today its grant of $50,000 to America’s ToothFairy: National Children’s Oral Health Foundation® to support oral health services and education in the state of New York.

Millions of children nationwide are affected by dental disease. According to the National Association of Dental Plans’ 2016 dental benefits report on enrollment, only about 56% of New York residents have dental insurance, which means about 46% – 9 million children and adults statewide – go without coverage for their oral health care needs. America’s ToothFairy will use the Delta Dental grant to help narrow the care gap and support dental health care and education in the New York counties of Bronx, Queens, New York, Westchester, Orange, Richmond, Suffolk and Kings.

“We’re proud to support America's ToothFairy and its goal to educate residents about oral health and reduce tooth decay in children,” said Kenneth Yale, DDS, chief clinical officer for Delta Dental. “Education is key in preventing disease and reducing the problem of tooth decay among children, which in turn can reduce the number of school days missed due to oral health problems and lead to better overall health.”

“With support from Delta Dental of New York, Inc., students will have increased opportunities to learn about the importance of oral health and its connection to overall health and well-being,” said Jill Malmgren, executive director of America’s ToothFairy. “We are grateful to Delta Dental of New York, Inc., for understanding the importance of prevention and for investing in educational programs that teach children to establish and maintain positive oral health behaviors.”

About Delta Dental of New York, Inc.

Delta Dental of New York, Inc., is part of a group of companies that includes Delta Dental of California, Delta Dental of Pennsylvania and Delta Dental Insurance Company. Collectively, the group of companies provides dental benefits to nearly 36.5 million people in 15 states plus the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico, and in 2016, they donated nearly $7 million to help improve oral health and support community initiatives. They all are part of the Delta Dental Plans Association, whose member companies collectively cover more than 75 million people nationwide.

About America’s ToothFairy: National Children’s Oral Health Foundation

As a resource provider, America’s ToothFairy: National Children’s Oral Health Foundation (NCOHF) increases access to oral health care by supporting nonprofit clinics and community partners delivering education, prevention and treatment services for underserved children. Since its inception in 2006, America’s ToothFairy has distributed more than $17 million in donated products, educational materials and financial grants to improve oral health outcomes for children and youth in need. For more information, visit http://www.AmericasToothFairy.org.