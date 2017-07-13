RF Technologies, Inc. Names New President

Sean Pettibone, President, RF Technologies “Sean is a talented executive with a strong track record of aligning companies around growth, accountability, and continuous improvement,” said Glenn Jonas, CEO and Owner of RF Technologies.

RF Technologies (RFT) has recently announced the appointment of Sean Pettibone to the role of President, RF Technologies. Sean joined the company at the end of June, having most recently served as interim Chief Operating Officer at Medela Holdings AG, a Swiss medical device company with significant US operations.

“Sean is a talented executive with a strong track record of aligning companies around growth, accountability, and continuous improvement,” said Glenn Jonas, CEO and Owner of RF Technologies. “When we started RF Technologies thirty years ago, we had one mission: to keep people safe. I am very pleased to have Sean join us as president and help lead this mission as we look forward to another thirty years.” Jonas, who has led the company since its inception, plans to stay on in an advisory capacity as Chief Executive Officer.

“I am excited and proud to join the RFT team,” said Pettibone. “RFT’s mission is inspiring, and I feel the passion the team has for our mission and customers. I look forward to working with the RFT team, hospitals, senior living facilities, hotels and schools to protect our children, our parents, our brothers and sisters, and the staff that serves them.”

Pettibone previously held senior roles in operations and finance in medical device businesses over the course of a 19-year career at Novartis, a global leader in the pharmaceutical industry. He is trained in Six Sigma and Lean, and has proven success leading across multiple business functions. He holds a BBA in Business Computer Systems and an MBA from New Mexico State University, as well as a post-MBA certificate from Northwestern University’s Kellogg School of Management.

Founded by Glenn Jonas in 1987, and celebrating its 30th year in business, RF Technologies is a recognized leader in providing safety and security solutions to the healthcare, hospitality, and education markets.

About RF Technologies:

