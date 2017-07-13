Belatrix Software Expands to Colombia

Part of the new Colombia Belatrix team We’re impressed by the quality of the individuals we’re hiring here in Colombia. They have great digital skills combined with business know-how, which is exactly what our clients are looking for.

Belatrix Software, a leading software development company, has announced that it has opened new operations in the capital of Colombia, Bogotá. Belatrix continues to grow rapidly, at over 37% year-over- year and in the first quarter of 2017 alone, the company added more than 50 new positions. The new Colombian operations will help sustain this growth.

This delivery center is Belatrix’s 4th center in Latin America, in addition to having offices in Mendoza and Buenos Aires in Argentina, and Lima, Perú.

Bogotá was chosen after careful consideration of different locations. The city has excellent transport links to the USA, with direct flights to major US cities and Europe. Colombia offers an excellent and welcoming business environment for organizations, being ranked in 2nd place in Latin America by the World Bank’s Ease of Doing Business Index. The city has numerous universities producing highly-skilled technical graduates.

The Colombian government has been highly supportive of the technology outsourcing industry, helping to contribute to the industry’s rapid growth in recent years. Government initiatives, such as Colombia Bring IT On, are helping to encourage and cultivate young digital talent in the country. Meanwhile, organizations including Invest in Bogotá and ProColombia have provided support to Belatrix in starting operations. These are some of the reasons that the consulting company, A.T. Kearney ranked Colombia as one of the most attractive locations for outsourcing in Latin America in their most recent assessment in 2016.

Initial hires of Belatrix Colombia have spent the past few weeks visiting the company’s Lima offices to understand Belatrix’s innovation-led culture. Meanwhile, Fernando Gonzalez, Belatrix’s VP of Marketing, has relocated from Argentina to Colombia, and is leading Belatrix’s operations in the country. Commenting, he highlighted the potential of Bogotá to help Belatrix’s rapid growth: “We’re impressed by the quality of the individuals we’re hiring here in Colombia. They have great digital skills combined with business know-how, which is exactly what our clients are looking for. We’re excited about the potential to rapidly expand our presence in Bogotá.”

About Belatrix Software:

Belatrix Software helps clients achieve the full impact of their R&D capabilities developing high quality, innovative software, QA, testing and mobile solutions that enable clients to generate best-in-class software products, decrease time to market, and gain competitive edge.

Belatrix's clients include both established Fortune level and emerging, venture backed firms. Some of the firm's clients are Disney, Adobe, SiriusXM, mFoundry, and Chatham Financial. Belatrix is a South American company with offices in Florida, New York, San Francisco, London, Mendoza, Buenos Aires, Bogotá and Lima. For more information, visit http://www.belatrixsf.com.